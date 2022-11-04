ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances

TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means...
Candidates make last-day appeals to Georgia voters

MACON, Ga. — Georgia candidates sought to eke out more votes Monday, making last-day appeals in races for governor and senator after 2.5 million ballots were cast early and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to influence voters. With total turnout that could exceed 4.5 million by the...
Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
Tennessee Residence open for Christmas tours starting Dec. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Annual holiday tours of the governor's mansion, known as the Tennessee Residence, will begin on Dec. 2 this Christmas season. This year’s theme is "The Gift of Giving" with décor that highlights giving to others and the birth of Christ. The free tours are self-guided but require an advance reservation. Guests are also invited to bring donations for Tennessee nonprofits.
Changes to license plate readers help identify new Tennessee plates

Earlier this year, we reported on law enforcement complaints that new, blue Tennessee license plates were hard to read at night by license plate readers, creating some safety concerns. After months of having issues with the license plate readers, the company that makes the readers says it's getting better. One...
Tracking "Nicole" & locally rainfall potential

A fair sky overnight and also a little bit cooler with temperatures by sunrise in the 40s. Sunny for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures still above average for early November with upper 60s to lower 70s. "NICOLE" COULD BRING SOME MUCH NEEDED RAIN. Our next weather maker could involve "Nicole" which...
Weather Alert: Rain from "Nicole" locally Thursday Night and Friday

Nicole will make landfall in Florida overnight and Thursday Morning. The northerly inland track should mean some rain for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday Night and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. And, rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-3" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. The inland track and local rainfall potential could still change, so please keep checking back on this page for forecast updates. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
