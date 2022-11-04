ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL
WSFA

Two temperature drops incoming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Voters pass multiple Alabama county amendments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters have elected a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution, according to unofficial results. One amendment not decided Tuesday was in Autauga County. Voters were split on whether to raise taxes to fund education at a higher rate. Read more about the proposed property tax.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

AP projects Young Boozer to win Alabama treasurer’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Young Boozer has defeated Libertarian Scott Hammond to once again serve as Alabama treasurer, The Associated Press projects. One of the most important roles for the treasurer is oversight of more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. Boozer, the incumbent, previously held the office from...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Rain chances rising thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for a breezy day with high temperatures only reaching the lower 70s today... that is a far cry from the record warmth over the last few days! We will be partly cloudy today and the wind will be noticeable; wind speeds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph will occur each day and night now through Sunday all courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

Rain chances rising with Nicole

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A breezy day with high temperatures only reaching the lower 70s today -- a far cry from the record warmth over the last few days! Skies will be partly cloudy today. Regarding the breeziness, we hope you’re fine with it because it won’t be changing anytime soon. Wind speeds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph will occur each day and night through Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

AP projects Ainsworth to win 2nd term as Alabama lt. governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Will Ainsworth will once again hold the seat as Alabama’s lieutenant governor. The race for seat came down to Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. Unofficial results Tuesday evening showed Ainsworth beating his challenger by a wide margin. Ainsworth says he will use his time...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

Pate projected to win reelection as Alabama agriculture commissioner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rick Pate has won reelection as Commissioner of Alabama Agriculture and Industries, according to a projection by The Associated Press. Pate was far outpacing his opponent in the race, Libertarian Jason Clark, Tuesday night. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

AP projects Rep. Barry Moore reelected to Alabama’s District 2 House seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Barry Moore is the projected winner of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press. With 13% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican representative was leading both challengers, businesswoman Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall and comedian/actor Libertarian Jonathan Realz in his race for reelection.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
LEEDS, AL
WSFA

Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alabama Now

Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
GADSDEN, AL
WSFA

Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is an amendment on Tuesday’s ballot that could change the state’s bail process if passed. Amendment 1 would allow a judge to deny bail to someone charged with a violent felony. The amendment, known as “Aniah’s Law,” named after Aniah Blanchard. Police say...
ALABAMA STATE

