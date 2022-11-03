Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
wglt.org
3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities
Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
1470 WMBD
“George” makes the big screen
PEORIA, Ill. – The story of the man behind one of the most iconic businesses in downtown Peoria is getting the big screen treatment. That business is George’s Shoeshine, and owner George Manias — both the subject of the film “George,” by Matt Richmond. Richmond...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington dog shelter awarded $5,000 in Freshpet program
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The dog food company Freshpet set out nationally to find 16 no-kill shelters that worked hard to save and protect pets. It’s called the Freshpet Fresh Start program. Of the thousands of entries, one Bloomington shelter was among them and won $5,000 as a runner-up. Wishbone Canine Rescue said their philosophy was simple, they wanted to save any dog that they could. They said they’ve rescued over 8,000 dogs and have a network of 140 foster families. Recently, the shelter that was once big enough to house 40 dogs lost their building and can now only house 5 dogs at a time. They say this money would help them find a new home and help take care of their pups.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Fist bumps for freedom at Tremont Grade School
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Every Thursday morning for the past six years, Vietnam veteran Rick Otey and group of fellow veterans give fist bumps to kids coming in to Tremont Grade School. “We fist bump them just to encourage them and they’re more of an encouragement to us. I...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Rivermen help CityLink Stuff-the-Bus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you visited the grocery store on Lindbergh Drive Sunday, you would have seen the Peoria Riverman and the President’s Cup trophy. The men were helping CityLink with their annual Stuff-The-Bus food drive. Shoppers were able to buy food items most needed this holiday,...
Central Illinois Proud
Tickets still available for Jurassic Quest’s Peoria stop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — North America’s largest heard of photorealistic dinosaurs is just weeks away from its migration to Peoria, and tickets are still available to walk among them. Jurassic Quest, will be open November 18-20 at the Peoria Civic Center, complete with lifelike and rideable dinosaurs, live...
25newsnow.com
2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
25newsnow.com
New World War ll Memorial placed in Bloomington
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new bronze memorial plate is now on display at the McLean County Museum of History to mark the 25th anniversary of the original memorial for the veterans of World War II. More than $80,000 was gifted to the museum to create the new bronze...
Central Illinois Proud
2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
This Illinois Owl Stole a Horse Broom & Rode Off Like a Cowboy
A funny thing happened the other day in a neighborhood in Illinois. You might want to sit down for this. An owl decided he wanted to be a cowboy and stole a horse broom. There's video showing what happened next. Eric Lind works at Pekin Community High School as a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Central Illinois Proud
Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
Central Illinois Proud
Eric Sorensen visits Peoria ahead of general election
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — In the race for the 17th Congressional District, Democratic Candidate Eric Sorensen was in Peoria Sunday. Sorensen met with other district leaders and volunteers at the Peoria County Democratic Party headquarters. He spoke on his support of woman’s rights, job security, and availability along with...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hiram Walker Distillery
Peoria earned the nickname, “The Whiskey City” by once being known as the alcohol distilling capital of the world. From 1844 to 1919 there were roughly 73 distilleries on the Peoria County tax roll. The big daddy of them all was Hiram Walker, located in downtown Peoria. Hiram...
wcbu.org
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
Herald & Review
Central Illinois to view Election Day lunar eclipse
BLOOMINGTON — Early Tuesday morning before all the votes are cast, amateur astronomers have the chance to spot a full moon and total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. "All sorts of things happen," said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, noting this is the first time she...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
