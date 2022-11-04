Read full article on original website
Palo Alto’s new business tax heading to victory
Palo Alto Measure K is an ordinance to tax businesses operating in Palo Alto, to fund public services. The tax will charge a 7.5% percent monthly rate to large businesses per square foot occupied. Exempt from this tax are grocery stores, small businesses under 10.000 square feet and nonprofits. City...
Oakland museum hosts exhibit on revolutionary Angela Davis
The exhibit, titled, “Angela Davis – Seize The Time,” is on view at the museum’s Great Hall. It focuses on Davis’ early activism, arrest, incarceration and the dual national and international campaigns mounted to free her. In 1970, Davis, then a professor at UCLA was...
SF school teachers file grievance over continuing payroll problems
The United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers' union, filed the complaint with the California Public Employees Relations Board alleging that San Francisco Unified School District has failed to live up to its contract agreement and has denied and interfered with teachers' rights. The issue stems from January of this...
Outdoor Afro Founder Rue Mapp's New Book Tells Stories of Black People's Joys and Legacies in Nature
When Rue Mapp was a kid, she looked forward to her family taking a break from the Oakland city life to spend time at their ranch in Lake County. Those days at the ranch inspired her love for nature. Years later in 2009 she launched the blog Outdoor Afro which evolved into a large community and organization. There are Outdoor Afro groups in 30 states, with offices in Oakland and Washington, DC. In this interview Rue talks about her book “Nature Swagger: Stories and Visions of Black Joy in the Outdoors,” and the importance of Black people having access to nature. She also gives tips of ways we can all connect with nature right from home.
Leslie Absher writes about growing up with a CIA dad
Oakland author Leslie Absher reads from her new book, "Spy Daughter, Queer Girl." It's about what it was like to grow up with the CIA dad in a house of secrets. It came out on October 11, 2022.
