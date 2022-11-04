Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Two teaspoons of lab-made blood could have enormous potential for people with rare blood conditions
Scientists have transfused lab-made red blood cells into a human volunteer in a world-first trial that experts say has major potential for people with hard-to-match blood types or conditions such as sickle cell disease. The research could someday mean an end to long searches for compatible donors or dangerous transfusion reactions.
KTVZ
Pair receives blood grown in the lab during U.K. clinical trial
Toronto (CTV Network) — Described as a world first, lab-grown red blood cells have been transfused into people for a clinical trial in the United Kingdom. Known as the RESTORE trial, the joint initiative between National Health Service Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) and the University of Bristol, along with the University of Cambridge and other organizations, used blood cells grown from donated stem cells.
