ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Pair receives blood grown in the lab during U.K. clinical trial

Toronto (CTV Network) — Described as a world first, lab-grown red blood cells have been transfused into people for a clinical trial in the United Kingdom. Known as the RESTORE trial, the joint initiative between National Health Service Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) and the University of Bristol, along with the University of Cambridge and other organizations, used blood cells grown from donated stem cells.

Comments / 0

Community Policy