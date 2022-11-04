ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's deputies kill hatchet-wielding man outside Compton Best Buy

By CBSLA Staff
 6 days ago

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man in Compton on Thursday.

According to deputies, the man was threatening people inside a nearby AM/PM convenience store less than a mile away from a shopping center.

"The deputies responded and upon arrival, they did contact the victim who indicated that he had been confronted by the suspect," said LASD Lt. Mike Gomez. "And the suspect wielded the hatchet at him."

After arriving to the scene at about noon, deputies spotted the suspect and followed him over to the Town Center Shopping Plaza which was filled with people. Deputies said that the suspect tried to go into a Best Buy with the hatchet.

"The individual did have the hatchet with him at the time," said Gomez. "Deputies were giving him commands to drop it, as this is a very busy business during those hours."

Gomez said he didn't drop the hatchet. The suspect proceeded to make a threatening gesture toward deputies before they opened fire on him.

No one else at either location — the Best Buy or the AM/PM was hurt. It is unclear if the suspect had a prior history with law enforcement.

