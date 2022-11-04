ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MI

WWMTCw

Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
ZEELAND, MI
WDBO

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
WEST OLIVE, MI
WOOD

Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Deputies locate missing man in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have located a missing person out of Cascade Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing shortly after noon on Monday. We’re told he was last seen at the Cascade Township Library on Jackson Avenue. The man was...
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Kent County sheriff’s deputies investigate shooting

KENT COUNTY, MI – Kent County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, Nov. 9, are on the scene of a shooting in Gaines Township. Police said that one person has been injured. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Kran Avenue SE, south of 60th Street, police said. Sheriff’s deputies responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a shot fired. While responding to the scene, police learned that a 27-year-old man had already been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
KENT COUNTY, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Student crashes into Police cruiser, Rear tire explodes

Student crashes into police cruiser in Administration Lot. On Oct. 12 at approximately 1:02 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were dispatched to the Devos Administration Parking Lot. Dispatch advised Officer’s Thomas Stasiak and Mario Jimenez were involved in an accident involving a patrol vehicle. Officer Stasiak advised the vehicle was disabled.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.

CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

5 People Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids (Tallmadge Charter Township, MI)

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive. According to the deputies, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when it changed lanes to avoid hitting someone in front. While changing lanes, it struck an eastbound vehicle and lost control, and crossed into the opposite lane. It then crashed into a west GMC pickup truck.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Find something unique at the Deer Hunter’s Widow Sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re approaching the start of firearm deer season that officially kicks off on November 15th. So, between now and then we know a lot of hunters will be heading to deer camp and into the woods, leaving a lot of deer hunter widows behind, looking for things to do. We have a great suggestion! Warehouse One is holding its biggest sale of the year this Friday through Sunday. They’ll be joined by neighboring businesses, Lost and Found Antiques and Century Antiques.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
IONIA COUNTY, MI

