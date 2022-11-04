Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
Related
WWMTCw
Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Fox17
Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
Drivers of two stolen cars led police on chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A person stole a car and fled from police early Wednesday morning. An Oshtemo Township resident had their car stolen, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office learned Nov. 9. The theft was reported as a possible carjacking in Allegan County, the sheriff’s office said.
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
Fox17
Deputies locate missing man in Cascade Township
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have located a missing person out of Cascade Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing shortly after noon on Monday. We’re told he was last seen at the Cascade Township Library on Jackson Avenue. The man was...
whtc.com
Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
Kent County sheriff’s deputies investigate shooting
KENT COUNTY, MI – Kent County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, Nov. 9, are on the scene of a shooting in Gaines Township. Police said that one person has been injured. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Kran Avenue SE, south of 60th Street, police said. Sheriff’s deputies responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a shot fired. While responding to the scene, police learned that a 27-year-old man had already been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
thecollegiatelive.com
Student crashes into Police cruiser, Rear tire explodes
Student crashes into police cruiser in Administration Lot. On Oct. 12 at approximately 1:02 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were dispatched to the Devos Administration Parking Lot. Dispatch advised Officer’s Thomas Stasiak and Mario Jimenez were involved in an accident involving a patrol vehicle. Officer Stasiak advised the vehicle was disabled.
FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.
CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
Injuries Reported In A Head On Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a head-on crash on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on South Getty Street and Access Highway. The officials received reports about it at 6.42 a.m.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
Holland man in critical condition after crashing vehicle into trees
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized Sunday morning, Oct. 6, after losing control of his vehicle and hitting several trees. The man, who was not identified, is in critical but stable condition, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 1:59 a.m. report...
5 People Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids (Tallmadge Charter Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive. According to the deputies, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when it changed lanes to avoid hitting someone in front. While changing lanes, it struck an eastbound vehicle and lost control, and crossed into the opposite lane. It then crashed into a west GMC pickup truck.
WOOD
Find something unique at the Deer Hunter’s Widow Sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re approaching the start of firearm deer season that officially kicks off on November 15th. So, between now and then we know a lot of hunters will be heading to deer camp and into the woods, leaving a lot of deer hunter widows behind, looking for things to do. We have a great suggestion! Warehouse One is holding its biggest sale of the year this Friday through Sunday. They’ll be joined by neighboring businesses, Lost and Found Antiques and Century Antiques.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
Police investigating after two people shot in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday.
Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
Comments / 0