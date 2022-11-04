Lost and Found (updated as of 6/30/2021) The following items are lost, unclaimed, or found in possession of the Chino Valley Police Department. The Town of Chino Valley Police Department is hereby giving notice to any potential claimant of the listed items. Potential claimants will have a period of 30 days from the date of this publication to contact the Chino Valley Police Department Property and Evidence Section at 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 or by phone at (928)636-4223 ext 1278 to make a claim. Appointments will be made Monday – Thursday. If you do not call to make an appointment, the Property Technician may not be available to release your property. Proof of ownership will be required. Claimants must possess and show valid photo identification upon return of any property. At the end of this 30-day period all unclaimed items will be disposed of according to Arizona Revised Statutes 12-941, 12-942, 12-944 and 12-945.

