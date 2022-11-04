Read full article on original website
New Verde Valley Dean at Yavapai College
Dr. Irina Del Genio Named Verde Valley Dean at Yavapai College. Dr. Irina Del Genio has been named the Yavapai College Verde Valley Dean. Del Genio comes to YC from Elgin Community College, where she served as the associate dean of the Liberal, Visual, and Performing Arts Division. She will...
New Chief Human Resources Officer at Yavapai College
Dr. Janet Nix Named Chief Human Resources Officer at Yavapai College. Yavapai College has named Dr. Janet Nix its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Nix comes to YC from Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), where she has served as Chief of Organizational Development since 2015. She will begin her post at Yavapai College in January.
Just In To The Newsroom
Starting on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10am, Embry-Riddle’s Air Force ROTC Det 028 Honor Corps members will provide a 24-hour vigil at the Veterans of All Wars Memorial at the Courthouse Square in downtown Prescott, AZ, across from Whiskey Row on Montezuma St. The vigil can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/980080080015239/
Mock DUI Crash at Local Highschool
On Halloween, Oct 31, 2022, the Prescott Valley Police Department and T&T Towing placed a wrecked vehicle on Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center’s (AAEC) High School Campus in Prescott Valley. The vehicle was part of an Underage Driving While Impaired educational project. The vehicle sat at the high school until November 2nd.
Prescott NF Waives Fees on Veterans Day
The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, in honor of Americans who have served in the armed services. This fee waiver is one small way of thanking and honoring our nation’s veterans. We hope this fee-free day will encourage veterans, their families, and all Americans to visit their national forests and enjoy the many benefits these public lands provide.
COX Services Expanding in Yavapai County
Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services to more than 3000 residents in Black Canyon City and Congress. Cox representatives will be presenting the plan overview to County officials and the community on November 15, 2022, and all residents are invited to attend.
Did You Know Chino Valley Police Has A Lost & Found
Lost and Found (updated as of 6/30/2021) The following items are lost, unclaimed, or found in possession of the Chino Valley Police Department. The Town of Chino Valley Police Department is hereby giving notice to any potential claimant of the listed items. Potential claimants will have a period of 30 days from the date of this publication to contact the Chino Valley Police Department Property and Evidence Section at 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 or by phone at (928)636-4223 ext 1278 to make a claim. Appointments will be made Monday – Thursday. If you do not call to make an appointment, the Property Technician may not be available to release your property. Proof of ownership will be required. Claimants must possess and show valid photo identification upon return of any property. At the end of this 30-day period all unclaimed items will be disposed of according to Arizona Revised Statutes 12-941, 12-942, 12-944 and 12-945.
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley which contained credit cards and identification. The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly five hundred dollars.
Your New Mayor Update, November 7, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. In the 1 PM Study Session, Council will hear a presentation from staff regarding Destination Accessibility Enchroma Color Blind glasses. Did you know that 1 in 12 men are color blind? 1 in 200 women are also color blind. This is an opportunity to ensure that everyone can see Prescott, with it’s exceptional beauty, in full color.
“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”
“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote” Election Day is tomorrow – Tuesday, November 8, 2022. • Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to announce that tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day… “Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”.
