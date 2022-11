OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels are going into Saturday's home game versus the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide with a lot on the line. With only three more regular season matchups remaining on their schedule, Ole Miss could potentially finish its season with one loss. If the Rebels manage to win out and the LSU Tigers somehow slip up, Ole Miss is likely punching its ticket to the SEC Championship game.

