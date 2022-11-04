Read full article on original website
El Tour de Tucson road closures, Saturday, Nov. 19
As El Tour de Tucson draws closer, drivers in the Tucson and surrounding areas will want to take note and prepare for upcoming road closures the day of the race, Saturday Nov. 19.
biztucson.com
Playground Bar & Lounge in Downtown Tucson to Reopen
Playground Bar & Lounge, a Loveblock Partners business, is reopening its doors on Nov. 11 after being temporarily closed for the past two-and-a-half years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Considered a downtown staple for over 11 years, Playground took advantage of the time it has been closed to remodel spaces within...
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
Tucson closes two more neighborhood recycling centers
The City of Tucson Environmental Services has closed two more of its recycling centers because of safety concerns related to illegal dumping.
southernarizonaguide.com
Barro’s Pizza: A Dining Review
On a Friday in early November, 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barro’s Pizza in Marana. Earlier in the week, I had asked him what he wanted to eat come next Friday, and he exclaimed, “Pizza”. But it was up to me to choose which pizzeria we would go to. So I checked Tripadvisor. Barro Pizza got some of the best reviews, so that is how we decided to go there. Their menu says they have more than 40 locations in Arizona, mostly in Phoenix I presume. It appears to be a Family Affair. Normally, I wouldn’t go near a chain pizza place, but the reviews were so good that I decided to take a chance.
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support
What started as 10 to 15 attendees, the special needs nightclub in Tucson, Club Zeus, is seeing more than 100 people come to the once-a-month dance party.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Sierra Vista Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road around 9 a.m. According to the officials, a green 2003 Ford Explorer had drifted onto the shoulder of the road. The driver had overcorrected which caused the vehicle to turn sideways and flip multiple times.
KOLD-TV
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck
The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
thisistucson.com
22 photos from last night's All Souls Procession ❤️
Thousands of Tucsonans gather each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event began in 1990 when local artist Susan Johnson wanted to find a way to honor her late father. The event is now organized by Many Mouths One Stomach, winding its way through Tucson's west side.
All Souls Procession celebrates loved ones who have passed away
The All Souls Procession brought together hundreds of people from Arizona and out of state who celebrated the lives of loved ones who have passed on.
realestatedaily-news.com
Advanced Financial Company Announces Expansion in Tucson; To Add 150 Jobs
Advanced Financial Company plans to add 152 jobs over the next five years and continue its expansion in the 5151 East Broadway Building, with a $2 million capital investment. Economic impact is estimated at $135 million. The company plans to move into its new space on December 1st and will service accounts across the United States.
thisistucson.com
Where to get free turkeys and other food this Thanksgiving 2022
Thanksgiving can be expensive. Last year, the cost of putting a turkey on the table was up in Arizona, though some items were actually said to cost less than they did in 2020. While we're not sure what those numbers look like this year (though turkey prices may be on the rise), a handful of local organizations are here to help.
After record turnout for Nightfall, Old Tucson preps for Christmas-themed event
More than 30,000 people turned out for Nightfall. Now the new management is gearing up for a Christmas-themed event called Yuletide at Old Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
Tucson's 33rd annual All Souls Procession Sunday, Nov. 6
The All Souls Procession will work its way through Tucson's west side near Speedway Boulevard and Grande Avenue on Sunday evening, Nov. 6.
kjzz.org
Groups to remove barbed wire fencing to ease passage through wildlife migration corridor
Conservationists have been raising concerns about animal migration corridors in light of Gov. Doug Ducey’s attempts to shore up the border with shipping crates. But other forms of fencing can also disrupt wildlife movement as well. So a coalition of government and non-government organizations will work to remove barbed...
