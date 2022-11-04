ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea, Dexter, Saline Election Results for Nov 8, 2022

While the Washtenaw County Clerk's Office continues to tally the votes. Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline precincts are all accounted for. Here are the unofficial results. Chelsea Schools Board Member Full Term - includes Jackson Co votes. Michelle Craig 5022 19.79%%. Glenn Fox 5142 20.26%. Thomas E. Golding 3610 14.23%. Ross...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea District Library Announces Open At-Large Board Position

Chelsea District Library is accepting applications to fill a one-year at-large board position. Candidates must live within CDL’s service district and commit to monthly board meetings, bi-monthly committee meetings, and up to two annual board retreats. In this position, you will oversee the library’s annual budget and policies governing the library.
CHELSEA, MI
The Oakland Press

Live election results from Oakland County

Oakland County has provided live results for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election. To view the latest election results, check this page.
WILX-TV

Man found dead in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man Known as The Hammer Killer Sentenced To Prison

A Michigan man known as "The Hammer Killer" was caught during a killing spree of women and has been sentenced to a possible century in prison. In May 2019, a Michigan man murdered 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston and 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt. The man admitted to the authorities that he had murdered both using a hammer. The really shocking part is the man was on his way to kill two more women using the hammer.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Rotary Completes a Triple Crown of Community Projects

A visit to downtown Saline might leave you feeling a little more patriotic these days. The Rotary Club of Saline recently completed its third community project, one each year over the past three years. In partnership with the American Legion, Post 322 of Saline, funds were raised to replace the 150 American flags on Michigan Ave and Ann Arbor St. The flags are displayed annually around Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.
SALINE, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for Help

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. The case of Tecumseh, Michigan woman, Dee Ann Warner, is getting more complicated. Dee was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to get answers for her family. Since then, Little has produced an abundance of evidence obtained by hundreds of hours of interviewing witnesses and scouring through a mountain of paperwork. Little is convinced Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible. You can get background on the case here.
TECUMSEH, MI

