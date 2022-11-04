Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea, Dexter, Saline Election Results for Nov 8, 2022
While the Washtenaw County Clerk's Office continues to tally the votes. Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline precincts are all accounted for. Here are the unofficial results. Chelsea Schools Board Member Full Term - includes Jackson Co votes. Michelle Craig 5022 19.79%%. Glenn Fox 5142 20.26%. Thomas E. Golding 3610 14.23%. Ross...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea District Library Announces Open At-Large Board Position
Chelsea District Library is accepting applications to fill a one-year at-large board position. Candidates must live within CDL’s service district and commit to monthly board meetings, bi-monthly committee meetings, and up to two annual board retreats. In this position, you will oversee the library’s annual budget and policies governing the library.
The Oakland Press
Live election results from Oakland County
Oakland County has provided live results for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election. To view the latest election results, check this page.
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
WILX-TV
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
WNEM
Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
WNEM
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
Wind tears off section of roof at Lansing apartment
Powerful winds ripped a section of the roof off at Cedar Place Apartments on Jolly Road.
wufe967.com
Michigan boy, 10, threatened to shoot up school like Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley: Report
A 10-year-old Michigan boy reportedly threatened to shoot up his elementary school like Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, according to local reports. Crumbley, who was 15 years old when he fatally shot four high school students and injured seven others on Nov. 30, 2021, pleaded guilty to 24 total charges last week.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Michigan Man Known as The Hammer Killer Sentenced To Prison
A Michigan man known as "The Hammer Killer" was caught during a killing spree of women and has been sentenced to a possible century in prison. In May 2019, a Michigan man murdered 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston and 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt. The man admitted to the authorities that he had murdered both using a hammer. The really shocking part is the man was on his way to kill two more women using the hammer.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Rotary Completes a Triple Crown of Community Projects
A visit to downtown Saline might leave you feeling a little more patriotic these days. The Rotary Club of Saline recently completed its third community project, one each year over the past three years. In partnership with the American Legion, Post 322 of Saline, funds were raised to replace the 150 American flags on Michigan Ave and Ann Arbor St. The flags are displayed annually around Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.
Wallaby on the loose in Monroe County determined "not a threat to public safety," authorities say
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of an exotic animal that’s been spotted hopping around one local community unsupervised
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for Help
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. The case of Tecumseh, Michigan woman, Dee Ann Warner, is getting more complicated. Dee was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to get answers for her family. Since then, Little has produced an abundance of evidence obtained by hundreds of hours of interviewing witnesses and scouring through a mountain of paperwork. Little is convinced Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible. You can get background on the case here.
Guns and marijuana spark FBI raid involving Michigan ‘Boogaloo boy’
A Michigan man, who attended armed protests and espoused support for anti-government groups, now faces federal charges after police found marijuana, a water bong, guns, ammo and body armor in a Plymouth home where he sometimes stayed. Gun owners are in violation of federal law if they use marijuana, which...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
Michigan Man Who Kidnapped His Son And Took Him To Lebanon Sentenced In Florida
TAMPA, Fla. – A Michigan man appeared in Federal Court in Tampa, Florida, to be sentenced in a kidnapping that ended in June of 2019 when the defendant returned to the United States with his child. Ali Hussein Salamey, 40, Dearborn, Michigan, was sentenced to
