Arizona State

9 Powerball winners in Arizona take home $50,000 in Monday’s drawing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine lucky winners took home $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing after buying tickets in Arizona!. While the Powerball jackpot has already been claimed in California after matching all six numbers, nine players won $50,000 in the final Powerball drawing that happened on Monday night after buying tickets across Arizona. Those winners bought their lucky tickets from the following locations:
Upcoming Valley events put spotlight on human trafficking

Kari Lake tells Arizona Republicans, "We are going to win this"

Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson

State treasurer candidate Kimberly Yee speaks to Arizona Republicans

Lake closes in on Hobbs as race for Arizona Governor tightens

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a contentious and, at times, a controversial battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona’s next governor, and no clear winner was projected on Election Night. As of Wednesday morning the race as quite close, Hobbs was up 51% to 49%, with 62% of expected votes counted. CBS News said the race had moved from toss-up to “leans Democrat.” Still, early voting trends often benefit the Democrats, who are statistically more likely to vote early or submit absentee ballots.
Katie Hobbs takes the stage as votes are being counted

District 3 congressmen Ruben Gallego speaks to Arizona Democrats

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
Judge denies lawsuit filed by Republican groups to extend poll hours

Election results for Arizona’s 10 ballot measures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ten propositions appear on this year’s ballot, including three that would impact the voting process in Arizona if passed. Learn more about the propositions below, including the latest numbers once counting begins after the polls close on Election Day. Proposition 128: Regarding the Voter...
Race for Arizona's next governor could take days to call

Democrat Kathy Hoffman thanks voters, organizations who supported her campaign

Phoenix area gas prices fall in the first week of November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Prices at the pump eased up slightly for drivers in the metro Phoenix area, falling 5.6 cents per gallon last week to an average of $4.51 per gallon. According to the website GasBuddy.com, metro Phoenix gas prices for the first week of November are 48.8 cents a gallon lower than they were in October but are still around 86 cents higher a gallon than in Nov. 2021. On average, diesel costs have risen 3.4 cents in the last week to $5.32 per gallon.
Food intolerance vs. food allergies

