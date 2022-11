All season long, Gold Derby readers have been making their winner predictions for who they think will take home the $1 million grand prize on “Survivor 43,” and things are still looking good for Karla Cruz Godoy. This 28-year-old educational project manager from Newark, Delaware first took the lead two weeks ago, and now she remains at the top of our racetrack odds for Episode 8, which will air Wednesday, November 9 on CBS. Contestants who reached the #1 positions in prior weeks include Ryan Medrano, Owen Knight and Jesse Lopez. Here are Gold Derby’s current “Survivor 43” winner predictions: 1. Karla...

