ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

'Human error' results in more than 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in metro Atlanta county

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - In Cobb County, an investigation by election officials revealed that ballots for more than 1,000 residents voting by absentee were never mailed out. Cobb County elections officials are paid for overnight delivery of 83 ballots to out-of-state voters, including pre-paid return envelopes, and advised anyone waiting on a ballot should vote in person on Tuesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
buckhead.com

14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon

It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Older man with dementia missing from Atlanta health and rehab facility

ATLANTA — An older man who's diagnosed with dementia is missing from an Atlanta health and rehab facility, police said. Atlanta Police Department said that 65-year-old Randy Harris was last seen by the nurse's station at Reliable Health and Rehab at Lakewood around 11:15 p.m. on Friday. The facility is located at 1980 Arrow St. SW.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

A 55 mph school zone? That's the case in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of private school parents in Coweta County are sounding the alarm about a school zone that posts a speed limit way over the standard 25 mph. No one at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg can make sense of a 55 mph school zone. Many of the staff and parents have hounded officials before, but nothing has happened.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy