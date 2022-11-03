Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
fox5atlanta.com
'Human error' results in more than 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in metro Atlanta county
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - In Cobb County, an investigation by election officials revealed that ballots for more than 1,000 residents voting by absentee were never mailed out. Cobb County elections officials are paid for overnight delivery of 83 ballots to out-of-state voters, including pre-paid return envelopes, and advised anyone waiting on a ballot should vote in person on Tuesday.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Clayton County to demolish library, human services buildings this month
Clayton County says it will demolish two public buildings this month....
Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
A new report on Fulton County’s incarceration system found residents will actually be less safe if the county leases mor...
wabe.org
East Point city councilmember pitches hospital authority to bring emergency room back to south Fulton County
In April, Wellstar announced Atlanta Medical Center South would be converted into an urgent care and rehabilitation clinic, leaving residents across much of metro Atlanta’s southside without an emergency room. Since then, that East Point-based clinic is now expected to fully close while another AMC location in Atlanta’s Old...
Local leaders and voters react to over 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots never mailed Enter subhea
Millions of Georgians have already voted, and many more will vote on Tuesday. However, more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never got that chance because the absentee ballots they ordered were never sent out. Saturday, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with community leaders who expressed their concerns on the issue....
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga, — A breakthrough in plastic recycling could reduce the amount of it in landfills by billions of tons. Researchers have manipulated an enzyme that can break down plastic in a matter of days. Once plastic hits a landfill, it could take hundreds of years to break...
firefighternation.com
Tarrant (AL) Weighs Rehiring Fire Chief Who Pulled Gun on Black Atlanta Realtor After Charges Dropped
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
buckhead.com
14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon
It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
Henry County animal sanctuary facing new allegations of poor animal care
Noah’s Ark, the longtime Henry County animal sanctuary that has been under quarantine since an August bird flu outbreak,...
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
Older man with dementia missing from Atlanta health and rehab facility
ATLANTA — An older man who's diagnosed with dementia is missing from an Atlanta health and rehab facility, police said. Atlanta Police Department said that 65-year-old Randy Harris was last seen by the nurse's station at Reliable Health and Rehab at Lakewood around 11:15 p.m. on Friday. The facility is located at 1980 Arrow St. SW.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
DeKalb gets five new magistrate judges
DeKalb County has five new magistrate judges, a move that officials said “will further assist the court in continuing to...
A 55 mph school zone? That's the case in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of private school parents in Coweta County are sounding the alarm about a school zone that posts a speed limit way over the standard 25 mph. No one at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg can make sense of a 55 mph school zone. Many of the staff and parents have hounded officials before, but nothing has happened.
