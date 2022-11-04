Read full article on original website
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
Joel Klatt Explains His Michigan vs. Ohio State Decision
Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, Joel Klatt reversed that order in his top 10. On The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst explained that he sees the Wolverines as stabler than the Buckeyes because of their dominant ground game.
Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'
Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
College basketball preview: Ranking the NCAA's top 50 players
As the 2022-2023 college basketball season begins this week, we're ranking the 50 best players in the sport. How do we quantify "best?" Having done this list for over a decade now, I’ve broken it into four categories. First, and easiest: Stats matter. The second is less quantifiable: How much the player impacts his team at both ends. The third is the one that rankles most fans: The eye test. Finally, the last part of the formula is the player’s pro prospects.
Browns sign former speedy Tampa Bay wideout
The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.
Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings
Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
Tua Tagovailoa's leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Stanford-Utah
The Stanford Cardinal travel to take on the Utah Utes for a Week 11 matchup between Pac-12 rivals. The Cardinal are a disappointing 3-6 in the wake of a Week 10 52-14 loss to Washington State. The Utes, however, have had a stellar season so far. They are 7-2 and...
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 11 College Football Pick 6 contest
Are there really only three more weeks left in the college football regular season?. The season is flying faster than a Target sales associate replacing candy corn with mistletoe. Candy corn, by the way, deserves respect. Speaking of respect, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee gave some to TCU in...
Seahawks Noah Fant, Coby Bryant break out; Rams, Cards fade: NFC West Stock Watch
One of the players the Seahawks received from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade last March, tight end Noah Fant, helped close out Seattle's big road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The speedy Iowa product made several plays to keep Seattle's offense chugging during the game....
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen
Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
Why Michigan and Ohio State are rooting for chaos
Ohio State and Michigan share one of the best rivalries in sports, an intense and tribal spat, made even more fascinating by the complexities of college football and the vagaries of its conference structure. It’s a heavy feud. This year, like in many others, it’s complicated. Consider this:...
Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol; status vs. Cardinals in question
The Los Angeles Rams could be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and didn't practice Wednesday, leaving his status unclear for the upcoming Week 10 matchup. "Nobody wants to be out there more than Matthew Stafford," Rams...
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Jaguars-Chiefs, pick
The Kansas City Chiefs put a five-game winning streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the line when the AFC squads meet Sunday. The Chiefs have owned the Jaguars since 2010 but lead the all-time series only 7-6 as Jacksonville won six of the first eight games since joining the NFL in 1995.
Browns hit bye in precarious state as Watson's return looms
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's arrival in March brought expectations, scrutiny and distractions to Cleveland. It changed everything about the Browns. So did his 11-game suspension. Once they learned their newly acquired franchise quarterback would miss the first two months after Watson settled with the NFL following sexual misconduct...
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings
As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, name Jeff Saturday interim coach
The Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay announced Monday. Indianapolis has lost its past three games and is 3-5-1 on the season, which is good for second in the AFC South but 10th in the AFC. Then, in a somewhat shocking move, the...
USC's Lincoln Riley, TCU's Sonny Dykes among top Coach of the Year candidates
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is looking to join some elite company this season. The 53-year-old Dykes has the Horned Frogs off to an impressive 9-0 start and holding onto the No. 4 spot in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. If Dykes is able to lead TCU to this year's playoff, he will join Lincoln Riley and Ryan Day as the only head coaches in college football history to lead a team to the playoffs in their first season at the helm.
Akron Zips men's basketball facing stiff competition right out of the gate
The tipoff is more significant than usual for the University of Akron men’s basketball team. Instead of starting off with a game to allow his team to find its collective direction, coach John Groce and his players, who are ranked No. 18 in the colleginsider.com mid-major basketball poll, begin the season with a game against South Dakota State, ranked No. 15 in the same poll.
