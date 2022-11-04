As the 2022-2023 college basketball season begins this week, we're ranking the 50 best players in the sport. How do we quantify "best?" Having done this list for over a decade now, I’ve broken it into four categories. First, and easiest: Stats matter. The second is less quantifiable: How much the player impacts his team at both ends. The third is the one that rankles most fans: The eye test. Finally, the last part of the formula is the player’s pro prospects.

