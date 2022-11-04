Read full article on original website
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn district
NEW YORK (PIX11) — GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max Rose in a second straight cycle to maintain control of New York’s 11th Congressional District. Fresh off of her win, the Republican joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss her vision for the future and what she […]
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Republican Sam Pirozzolo wins Staten Island Mid-Island Assembly seat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican candidate Sam Pirozzolo was victorious over Democratic candidate Vincent Argenziano in the race for the borough’s 63rd Assembly District covering the Mid-Island and part of the North Shore on Tuesday night. With 95.35% of the votes counted, Argenziano conceded with 45.64% of the votes...
Staten Island politicos credit top of ticket for strong GOP showing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A little more than 12 hours removed from the results of Tuesday night’s election, those in the know about Staten Island politics said they saw the top of the ticket lead a strong charge for the local Republican party. Both Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East...
How Staten Island Election Night 2022 unfolded; Malliotakis holds seat; Hochul declares victory
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough voters have been casting their ballots for more than a week, and the process wraps up tonight as Election Day 2022 comes to a close. On Staten Island, three contested races -- for the New York 11th Congressional District seat, North Shore state senate and the 63rd Assembly District -- lead the ballot. Also high-interest: the competitive race for governor of New York.
Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
Midterms bring big voter turnout in NYC as Hochul, Zeldin duke it out at ballot box
New Yorkers came out in force Tuesday to cast their votes in the heated gubernatorial election and a slew of other vital midterm contests. More than 1.4 million votes had been cast in the Big Apple alone as of 6 p.m., according to the city Board of Elections, with polling stations set to remain open until 9 p.m. and about 85,000 absentee ballots scanned and validated. Deep-blue New York City ...
What to know about the 4 proposals on NYC ballots ahead of Election Day
As we enter the final hours before Election Day, New York City voters should be aware of four key proposals that will appear on the ballot.
With Malliotakis, Pirozzolo Kavanagh wins, Staten Island GOP sees a red wave of its own (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The overwhelming red wave predicted for Republicans nationwide may have failed to materialize on Election Night. But the GOP romped and broke new ground on Staten Island, which maintained its standing as New York City’s red borough. Topping the bill was GOP Rep. Nicole...
Report shows number of migrant students newly enrolled in Staten Island schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With thousands of migrant children now enrolled in New York City public schools, a new report breaks down the number of these students attending school in each borough. Gothamist recently analyzed data released from the city Department of Education (DOE) that shows 369 schools received...
Applying to high school in NYC? Get more info at these virtual sessions.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering virtual information sessions to all families with eighth-graders applying to high school for fall 2023. At each event, the city Department of Education (DOE) will cover how to build a balanced high school application, how offers are made, and how applicants will be evaluated for audition programs, including LaGuardia High School, and for screened programs this year.
NBC New York
AOC Election Results: Prominent NYC Progressive Wins Re-Election to House
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has won re-election, NBC News projects. Ocasio-Cortez, 33, a prominent progressive, had the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a solid Democratic-leaning district that covers part of the Bronx, Queens and Rikers Island. She has served in the House since 2019 and is a member...
Cleveland Jewish News
New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews
One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
FOX 28 Spokane
Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
GOP candidates hold rally in Franklin Square as Democrats campaign across Long Island
There are also key races for the state Senate.
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
bkreader.com
2022 General Election Results in Brooklyn: No Huge Upsets, as Hochul, James, Schumer and Malliotakis Maintain Seats
Several key races across the nation remained undecided hours after polls closed on election night in the battle over control of Congress. Republicans needed to pick up just five seats to flip the House and just one seat in the Senate. GOP candidates appeared poised to ride a wave of national anxiety around inflation and violence.
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
Staten Island officials, educators and NYPD say communication will be priority after Tottenville H.S. shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slew of Staten Island political leaders gathered at Borough Hall on Monday to discuss the hot topic of school safety in the wake of the October shooting outside of Tottenville High School that landed a student in the hospital. In the nearly two weeks...
