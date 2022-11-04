ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn district

NEW YORK (PIX11) — GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max Rose in a second straight cycle to maintain control of New York’s 11th Congressional District. Fresh off of her win, the Republican joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss her vision for the future and what she […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

How Staten Island Election Night 2022 unfolded; Malliotakis holds seat; Hochul declares victory

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough voters have been casting their ballots for more than a week, and the process wraps up tonight as Election Day 2022 comes to a close. On Staten Island, three contested races -- for the New York 11th Congressional District seat, North Shore state senate and the 63rd Assembly District -- lead the ballot. Also high-interest: the competitive race for governor of New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Midterms bring big voter turnout in NYC as Hochul, Zeldin duke it out at ballot box

New Yorkers came out in force Tuesday to cast their votes in the heated gubernatorial election and a slew of other vital midterm contests. More than 1.4 million votes had been cast in the Big Apple alone as of 6 p.m., according to the city Board of Elections, with polling stations set to remain open until 9 p.m. and about 85,000 absentee ballots scanned and validated. Deep-blue New York City ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Applying to high school in NYC? Get more info at these virtual sessions.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering virtual information sessions to all families with eighth-graders applying to high school for fall 2023. At each event, the city Department of Education (DOE) will cover how to build a balanced high school application, how offers are made, and how applicants will be evaluated for audition programs, including LaGuardia High School, and for screened programs this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

AOC Election Results: Prominent NYC Progressive Wins Re-Election to House

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has won re-election, NBC News projects. Ocasio-Cortez, 33, a prominent progressive, had the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a solid Democratic-leaning district that covers part of the Bronx, Queens and Rikers Island. She has served in the House since 2019 and is a member...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews

One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
