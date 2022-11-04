ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
ktoy1047.com

Atlanta police arrest man in shooting death

Police responded to calls about a shooting at 5:00 p.m. on Monday at a residence in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. Officers located the 18-year-old male victim lying in the yard of the residence. The victim, identified as Brandon Sprayberry, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested 19-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man arrested during elder exploitation investigation on several felonies, Hall County Sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainsville man faces multiple charges, including weapons and narcotics offenses, following an elder exploitation investigation. Deputies with Hall County's Sheriff's Office were sent out to a home at the 4800 block of Highway 52 regarding the theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old. When they arrived, police said they found the suspect hiding in a closet.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta man convicted in $12 million stolen identity tax fraud scheme

ATLANTA — A federal jury has found 48-year-old Thomas Addaquay guilty for filing $12 million in false federal income tax returns, according to the Department of Justice. Federal documents from the U.S. attorney's office states Addaquay fraudulently obtained the names, social security numbers and birthdates of taxpayers filing the false returns from 2011 to 2016.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

