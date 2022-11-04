Read full article on original website
Jury trial set for woman who allegedly shot and killed man when he left the scene of hit-and-run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. According to the Clayton County District Attorney's office, Hannah Payne, the woman accused in the 2019 murder of 64-year-old Kenneth Herring, will be expected in court for her trial next Monday. Payne was indicted for...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentencing date set for federal abuse charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will soon learn how much time he'll spend behind bars. A jury found Hill guilty last month on six of the seven federal abuse charge for ordering inmates to be held in restraint chairs for hours with apparently no provocation.
Caretaker who vanished mid-trial gets 20 years in elder abuse case
A former caregiver who left the Cobb County courthouse in late September just before being convicted of elder abuse was ...
Conviction doesn’t mean dismissal for ex-DeKalb official’s ethics cases
Former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton’s recent criminal conviction — and likely stint in federal prison...
Cobb mother indicted on lesser charge in toddler’s 2017 beating death
A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a woman for second-degree murder in the 2017 beating death of her 21-month-old son...
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
ktoy1047.com
Atlanta police arrest man in shooting death
Police responded to calls about a shooting at 5:00 p.m. on Monday at a residence in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. Officers located the 18-year-old male victim lying in the yard of the residence. The victim, identified as Brandon Sprayberry, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested 19-year-old...
New details in Douglas County homicide reveal wanted suspect was out on bond
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the victim in Friday night’s homicide died from blunt force trauma. Authorities said Kaleshia Lyons suffered from injuries to her face. Sheriff Tim Pounds said Harold Dakers is accused of killing Lyons. Sheriff Pounds said the two...
Man arrested during elder exploitation investigation on several felonies, Hall County Sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainsville man faces multiple charges, including weapons and narcotics offenses, following an elder exploitation investigation. Deputies with Hall County's Sheriff's Office were sent out to a home at the 4800 block of Highway 52 regarding the theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old. When they arrived, police said they found the suspect hiding in a closet.
Mom recalls fear she experienced 1 year ago when SUV was stolen with her toddler inside
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday marks one year since an SUV with a baby strapped inside was stolen in DeKalb County, leading to a search for more than 36 hours to locate baby Blaise Barnett. He was eventually found safe following an Amber Alert, but a year later, police...
Man who robbed half-dozen businesses across Cobb County will spend life in prison
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man connected to six different 2018 armed robberies in Cobb County has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced on Wednesday. Lashumbia D. Session’s charges stem from six separate armed robberies of Cobb County...
Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
Atlanta man convicted in $12 million stolen identity tax fraud scheme
ATLANTA — A federal jury has found 48-year-old Thomas Addaquay guilty for filing $12 million in false federal income tax returns, according to the Department of Justice. Federal documents from the U.S. attorney's office states Addaquay fraudulently obtained the names, social security numbers and birthdates of taxpayers filing the false returns from 2011 to 2016.
Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill to be sentenced in February
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be sentenced in February after his recent conviction in federal court....
Clayton County reaches settlement in lawsuit filed by man who won gay rights case at SCOTUS, attorney says
ATLANTA — A Georgia county has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a man whose case was one of three that led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. The Clayton County Board of...
Man shot, killed in roadway after argument in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after Clayton County police said he shot and killed a man near the Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road intersection Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the incident happened just before...
Man arrested on child molestation charges after 6-hour standoff in Fayette
A six-hour SWAT standoff in Fayette County on Sunday ended with a man arrested on charges of child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.
cobbcountycourier.com
Self-described gang member sentenced to 15 years for shoot-out in Powder Springs
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 10 of those years to be served in custody, for a March 9 shootout in Powder Springs. Taviair Dye was found guilty by a Cobb County jury on October 21 of aggravated assault and violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
