Keep Midland Beautiful holding annual Texas Recycles Day
MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting its annual Texas Recycles Day. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the parking lot of the Midland College Chaparral Center. Citizens can recycle a variety of items for free, which keeps electronics...
Red Plate Diner to hold Veterans Day Special
MIDLAND, Texas — Red Plate Diner in Midland will be holding a special Veteran's Day event on Friday. All local veterans are invited to stop by the diner and receive either a free breakfast or ice cream. This deal is the diner's way of saying thank you to all veterans for their service and everything they have done.
Ector County crash sends three to hospital
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to DPS, Arturo Meza was crossing from east to west at the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120 just after 7:30 p.m. At the same time a teenager was traveling...
Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
City of Odessa non-emergency dispatch lines are down
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says its non-emergency numbers for the Emergency Dispatch Department is down as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. AT&T is reportedly working to get it fixed. In the meantime the city is asking the public to call 432-335-3852 or 432-335-5716 for non-emergency issues. As...
Ector County crash leaves 3 injured
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A two-car crash in Ector County left three people injured on Tuesday. According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, around 8 a.m., a truck tractor with trailer driving northbound on FM 1936 failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection of SH 302.
Nimitz 7th grader arrested for threatening to shoot another student
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says another student has been arrested Wednesday. A teacher overheard a 7th grade girl at Nimitz Middle School say she was going to shoot another student. The teacher reported the comment and ECISD police arrested the girl. She has been charged with threat of exhibition...
On National Adoption Day, 7 children were welcomed into their forever families
MIDLAND, Texas — Cheers could be heard throughout St. Ann's Youth Center as seven kids were welcomed into their forever families. Thursday afternoon's court proceeding was led by the Honorable Judge Ellen Griffith. "They'll swear in, they'll be called up there, and then the judge will grant their adoption,...
Teen injured in pedestrian crash
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).
Gulf War veteran John Mumby passes through Big Spring on his walk across Texas
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring got a visit today from Gulf War veteran John Mumby... ...who has been walking a long way across Texas. But all that walking isn’t for nothing. John Mumby is a proud Army veteran who served for ten years and served in the...
Employee accused of threatening customer with firearm at drive-thru window
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An altercation at a local restaurant’s drive-thru window ended with the arrest of a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee earlier this month. Nicholas Frieson, 21, has been charged with Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. According to an affidavit, on November 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the KFC […]
Paving work to begin on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. on November 8
MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on November 8, the City of Midland will begin their paving work project on North Garfield Street between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. This project will be completed in multiple phases and will likely last until November 12. For more information, people can visit the...
Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Kiwi is a five-month-old male pitbull mix who was found running with another stray. Since he's so young he is still growing, but he has been fully vetted and is ready to...
Affidavit: victims of Friday night shooting members of ‘motorcycle club’
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Odessa Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, of Odessa, in connection with a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another injured. Thompson has been charged with suspicion of Murder. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the […]
Midland Health hosting Find a Job Friday
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health is hosting Find a Job Fridays the first Friday of every month. These events will allow any candidates interested in a position with Midland Health to talk to a recruiter and go through a pre-screening process. Events will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. in...
Water line replacement project in Odessa now underway
ODESSA, Texas — A water line replacement project started Monday in Odessa. The project is located in the 700 and 800 blocks of Ada Street and Crane Avenue, and it is expected to take about two months to complete. The city prioritizes areas that experience a high number of...
Man, once deported, returns to Odessa and allegedly attacks his ex, ECSO says
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and stole her phone and pistol. Jorge Luis Ramos, 29, has been charged with Robbery. According to a report, around 3:30 a.m. on November 6, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office got […]
The importance of lung screenings for former, current smokers
MIDLAND, Texas — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. This type of cancer is one of the most common to be diagnosed with, so it is important to get checked regularly, especially if you currently smoke or have a history of smoking. "When we do the screenings every year,...
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
