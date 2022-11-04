ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Red Plate Diner to hold Veterans Day Special

MIDLAND, Texas — Red Plate Diner in Midland will be holding a special Veteran's Day event on Friday. All local veterans are invited to stop by the diner and receive either a free breakfast or ice cream. This deal is the diner's way of saying thank you to all veterans for their service and everything they have done.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County crash sends three to hospital

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa non-emergency dispatch lines are down

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says its non-emergency numbers for the Emergency Dispatch Department is down as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. AT&T is reportedly working to get it fixed. In the meantime the city is asking the public to call 432-335-3852 or 432-335-5716 for non-emergency issues. As...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County crash leaves 3 injured

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A two-car crash in Ector County left three people injured on Tuesday. According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, around 8 a.m., a truck tractor with trailer driving northbound on FM 1936 failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection of SH 302.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Teen injured in pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Employee accused of threatening customer with firearm at drive-thru window

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An altercation at a local restaurant’s drive-thru window ended with the arrest of a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee earlier this month. Nicholas Frieson, 21, has been charged with Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on November 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the KFC […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Kiwi is a five-month-old male pitbull mix who was found running with another stray. Since he's so young he is still growing, but he has been fully vetted and is ready to...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: victims of Friday night shooting members of ‘motorcycle club’

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Odessa Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, of Odessa, in connection with a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another injured. Thompson has been charged with suspicion of Murder. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Health hosting Find a Job Friday

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health is hosting Find a Job Fridays the first Friday of every month. These events will allow any candidates interested in a position with Midland Health to talk to a recruiter and go through a pre-screening process. Events will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. in...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Water line replacement project in Odessa now underway

ODESSA, Texas — A water line replacement project started Monday in Odessa. The project is located in the 700 and 800 blocks of Ada Street and Crane Avenue, and it is expected to take about two months to complete. The city prioritizes areas that experience a high number of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

