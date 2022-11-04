Glycopyrrolate not associated with decreased vasopressor use for cesarean deliveries

Read full article on original website
Unintended pregnancy significantly associated with adverse maternal and infant health outcomes compared to intended pregnancy
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, among 524 522 participants, when compared with intended pregnancy, unintended pregnancy was associated with higher odds of maternal depression during pregnancy and post-partum, maternal experience of interpersonal violence, preterm birth, and infant low birth weight. 2. Further research should include studies specifically designed...
Multiple psychotherapy interventions effective in borderline personality disorder
1. In this study, statistically significant effects were observed for dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and mentalization based treatment (MBT). 2. When added as adjunctive treatments, DBT skills and training (DBT-ST) groups demonstrated beneficial effects on BPD severity and psychosocial functioning. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) To date, psychotherapy is recommended...
Deadly listeria outbreak in 6 states linked to deli meat and cheese
A multistate outbreak of listeria linked to deli meat and cheese has sickened over a dozen people and caused one death and a pregnancy loss, the CDC announced. Here's how to protect yourself.
First-line treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitor rather than BRAF and MEK leads to improved survival
1. Starting treatment with nivolumab/ipilimumab rather than dabrafenib/trametinib resulted in an improvement in 2-year overall survival (72% vs 52%) 2. The incidence of adverse events grade 3 or higher was relatively similar across all arms, although the events themselves differed. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: BRAF-mutant melanoma uses...
Contemporary pattern of treatment time and in-hospital mortality among US patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction between 2018-2021
1. The adjusted in-hospital mortality rate was lower for patients who received treatment within the range of target times versus those who did not. 2. System-wide targets for time-to-treatment are largely not met, with the greatest time delays caused by patient transfers between hospitals. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good)
Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy associated with increased adverse outcomes
1. Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) are associated with an increased risk of adverse perinatal outcomes than singletons. 2. Twin pregnancies with ICP had increased total bile acid levels in maternal serum, which can be transported through the placenta. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Intrahepatic cholestasis of...
Hip braces may delay hip surgery for children with non-ambulatory cerebral palsy
1. Hip braces can be used as a non-surgical treatment to prevent hip displacement in children with non-ambulatory cerebral palsy. 2. The use of hip braces resulted in a significantly decreased hip displacement over the course of 6 and 12 months. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Musculoskeletal deformities associated with...
Family history of psychiatric disorder increases risk of developing postpartum depression
1. In this study, mothers with a positive family history of psychiatric disorders had an increased risk of developing postpartum depression (PPD) compared to mothers without this history. 2. Furthermore, there was no significant difference between PPD assessed at various weeks postpartum. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) PPD is not...
2 Minute Medicine Rewind November 7, 2022
Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) 1. Low dose aspirin is not significantly associated with congenital anomalies even when started in the first trimester. 2. Other factors found to be associated with congenital anomalies include history of previous fetal abnormalities and history of previous spontaneous abortions. Low dose aspirin (LDA) has...
Long-term variability in intraocular pressures associated with glaucoma disease progression
1. Greater fluctuation in intraocular pressure (IOP) over several years is significantly and independently associated with oretinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) thinning, an indicator of open-angle glaucoma disease progression. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: In patients with open-angle glaucoma, intraocular pressure (IOP) is the sole modifiable risk factor...
All-oral regimen with delamanid, linezolid, levofloxacin, and pyrazinamide is effective for fluoroquinolone-sensitive multidrug-resistant tuberculosis
1. At 24 months, treatment success rate was numerically greater in the shorter-regimen group versus conventional therapy, satisfying the noninferiority criteria. 2. Time to culture conversion in solid media was quicker in the intervention group compared to conventional therapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) is...
