Glycopyrrolate not associated with decreased vasopressor use for cesarean deliveries

1. Starting treatment with nivolumab/ipilimumab rather than dabrafenib/trametinib resulted in an improvement in 2-year overall survival (72% vs 52%) 2. The incidence of adverse events grade 3 or higher was relatively similar across all arms, although the events themselves differed. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: BRAF-mutant melanoma uses...

2 DAYS AGO