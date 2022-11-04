Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
CBJ provides update on North Douglas crossing study progress
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Assembly Public Works Committee received an update on the PEL study around a second crossing to Douglas Island. Currently, the city is working with the Alaska Department of Transportation on a Planning and Environmental Linkage study, as explained by Juneau Public Works Director Katie Koester.
In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question
Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? At a convention, the state constitution may be amended or revised, subject to approval by the voters. Alaska hasn’t held a constitutional convention since the mid-1950s, when the state constitution was first written. The authors said […] The post In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Six Shareholders selected to join Shareholder Participation Committees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska has selected six shareholders to fill open seats on two of its three Shareholder Participation Committees. Sealaska said the following shareholders were selected for their strong applications, diverse backgrounds and the balance they bring to the current composition of the committees. Alexis Paige Blake, Bethesda,...
ktoo.org
Juneau’s new transit center and bus routes bring changes for Valley bus riders
A new transit center opened on Monday at Juneau’s Mendenhall Mall. It comes with revamped bus routes that the city hopes will provide faster, more consistent service. A few riders were at the transit center Monday morning, looking at their phones to find out where they should stand and when their buses would come. The new building still had boards covering a couple of its doors, and the shelters were still under construction.
ktoo.org
Juneau voters head to the polls in Alaska’s first-ever ranked choice general election
Before 9 a.m., deep in the Mendenhall Valley, precinct chair Jon Estes tended to groggy voters at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church polling place. He oversees the opening and closing of ballot locations. He also helps make sure everyone coming in to vote has what they need. Estes...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Port Director reports final 2022 visitor tally
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Norwegian Encore, the last cruise ship to visit the capital city, left on October 18th. According to the Juneau Port Director Carl Uchityl, Juneau welcomed 1,167,194 passengers during the 2022 post pandemic cruise season. He breakdown of the months and the percentage of sailing capacity:
kinyradio.com
U.S Coast Guard Healy stops in Juneau before returning home
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S Coast Guard Healy, after a long deployment in the Arctic, visits Juneau until Monday, when it returns to its homeport. The U.S Coast Guard Healy (WAGB-20) is in Juneau for a brief period of time, Thursday to Monday, after an approximate 54-day deployment in the Arctic.
kinyradio.com
Hearthside Books & Toys celebrates new owner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Hearthside celebrated their new owner with an opening weekend of music and book signings. Brenda Weaver passed Hearthside to a new owner, Olga Lijó Serán. Lijó Serán is from Spain and has lived in Juneau since the early 2000s. For First Friday,...
kinyradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A weather advisory begins tonight for the Juneau area. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, gave the details on the winter storm. "Winter Weather Advisory for the Juneau area is starting at 9 pm today and it's going to be going through tomorrow...
kinyradio.com
National Weather Service Juneau wraps up October trends
October had the fourth highest rainfall this year, and Juneau is on its way to having its wettest year on record. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The month of October's weather was summarized by National Weather Service Juneau. Jeff Garmon, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Juneau, gave the monthly report.
