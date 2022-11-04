On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., a woman dropped off her two friends in the 5100 block of 5th Avenue North. Police say that while backing out of the driveway, the driver unknowingly struck and backed over one of the friends, an 80 year-old woman. The woman was identified as Eileen O’Shea.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO