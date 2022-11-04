ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Settle Divorce 2 Months After Split

By Kaitlin Simpson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xeGG_0iy45I6M00
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a divorce settlement two months after their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the former couple amicably reached an agreement on October 24 in the County of Davidson in Tennessee. The filing also states that both Ballerini, 29, and Evans, 37, “have vacated” their Nashville home and the pair have listed the property for sale.

The documents also state that the twosome also had a prenuptial agreement and divided household furniture and other personal property.

The country music stars tied the knot in December 2017, one year after Evans popped the question. Ballerini originally filed for divorce in August, according to documents obtained by Us at that time, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The “Half of My Hometown” songstress took to social media to announce her decision.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram Story at that time. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

The Australia native, meanwhile, hinted that he wasn’t as on board to end the relationship. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote via Instagram hours after Ballerini shared her message. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

A source told Us in August that the musicians had been “working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy” before they filed for divorce. “They ultimately decided that they had no choice but to officially separate,” the insider said.

In October, the Tennessee native addressed her decision to call it quits with her ex husband and the impact it had on her new album. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” she shared during an interview on CBS Mornings. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

She added: “It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work, and that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.’”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose 6 Months After Tish Cyrus Divorce Announcement

Looks like congratulations may be in order! Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm their engagement after sparking rumors last month. “Autumn,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 18, alongside several selfies in which Firerose donned a diamond ring. Although the musicians didn’t explicitly address the engagement speculation, fans left congratulatory messages in the comments.
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Us Weekly

Country Singer Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Brown: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A country match made in heaven! Kane Brown fell hard for Katelyn Jae Brown (née Krapf) the moment they met. “We met down in Florida at my very first show ever, I believe it was in 2015,” the “Heaven” crooner recalled of his now-wife during an August 2020 interview with Radio.com. “The day before that show, I was supposed to be in her music video because she was an artist as well, and it couldn’t happen cause my show was the same day as the music video.”
FLORIDA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
The Hollywood Gossip

Robyn Brown: My Marriage to Kody is Crumbling, Too!

It’s all falling apart for Kody Brown, you guys. Or at least it was at one point, back in late 2021 when Sister Wives Season 17 was being filmed. For the last few weeks, TLC viewers have gone behind the scenes to see what transpired after Christine Brown told Kody Brown that she no longer wanted to be married.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

240K+
Followers
24K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy