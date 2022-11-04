Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating after drive-by shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - No suspects have been identified after several rounds of bullets were shot into a home Friday night, Navasota police said. Around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 4, Navasota police responded to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue after they received reports of shots fired. Officers learned one man was taken to the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet and several vehicles had already left the scene.
KBTX.com
2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested in connection to the theft of five Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), a church van, trailers and other items, according to the Madisonville Police Department. The theft of the UTVs happened in the early morning hours on Oct. 24 at a Kawasaki Dealership...
College Station officer pepper sprayed by accident during Northgate fight
The College Station officer had been trying to break up a fight this weekend in Northgate, police said.
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
kwhi.com
ROBBERY IN BRENHAM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING
A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.
KBTX.com
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN NAVASOTA SHOOTING
Navasota police are looking for suspects in a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to a police department press release, officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Police were informed that several vehicles had left the scene.
KWTX
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
wtaw.com
Observant College Station Hotel Employees Leads To Two Arrests For Stealing Catalytic Converters
Employees at a College Station hotel call police just after three a.m. Saturday morning to report suspicious activity in their parking lot. Officers arrive in time to arrest two Houston area men on charges of stealing catalytic converters. According to the CSPD arrest report, officers also arrived in time to...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Wanted On Nine Warrants Is Arrested After Being Seen Driving A Stolen Car
A Bryan man arrested by a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy last Thursday night by Easterwood Airport for driving a stolen car is also being held on nine warrants involving alleged crimes and traffic violations during the last one and a half years. 24 year old Edward Dewayne Johnson is...
KBTX.com
Brazos County voters split on transportation propositions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Transportation was a vital issue for Brazos County voters during the midterm elections. Voters were tasked with deciding on two propositions dealing with transportation and the infrastructure needed to improve present growth and anticipated growth that comes through Brazos County. Proposition A, the $100 million bond, was...
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission giving away coats and blankets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you don’t wear it, share it. That’s the theme of Twin City Mission’s coat and blanket drive. Now they’re ready to share them with people in need. Ron Crozier and Lindsey Smart joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9...
mocomotive.com
MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION
2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
Two people were arrested Saturday in separate incidents on assault charges. Brenham police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 2200 block of South Market Street, in reference to a disturbance. Upon completing the investigation, Juan Jose Hernandez Jr. 36 of Richmond, was placed into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Unlawful Restraint, and making a Terroristic Threat. Hernandez was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
Battalion Texas AM
Brazos County midterm results announced
Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station and Bryan proceed regarding transportation, the Northgate district and infrastructure. Below are the unofficial results for Brazos County’s 2022 midterm local...
KBTX.com
Lake Creek ends College Station’s season with 3 set sweep in Regional Quarterfinals
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night following a 3 set loss to district rival Lake Creek 25-18, 25-10, 25-23. Lady Cougars won its first district match against the Lady Lions back in September, but lost the rematch in October.
KBTX.com
Bond elections met with mixed results in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Brazos County and the City of College Station asked voters to consider bond propositions on Election Day. Brazos County asked voters to consider a duo of transportation-related propositions that would help fund local road improvements. Proposition A, a $100 million bond that would help the county cover a portion of eight major road and bridge projects, passed comfortably on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Proposition B, which would have added a $10 fee to local vehicle registrations to help fund the county’s Regional Mobility Authority failed by around 10,000 votes.
