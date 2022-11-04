Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Abortion Decision Leads More Women to Register to Vote
After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, more women have registered to vote in this year’s midterm elections. The high court overturned Roe v. Wade – which guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion – in June. An abortion is a medical procedure that ends a pregnancy.
Voice of America
As US Polls Close, Disinformation Battle Heats Up
Election officials across the United States found themselves in a pitched battle Tuesday, trying to quash domestic and largely partisan efforts to take scattered voting malfunctions and cast them as evidence of a larger conspiracy targeting the 2022 midterm elections. Warnings about the potential for a rigged election have been...
Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed
Election deniers who backed Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed in some of their highest-profile races
Results: Republican Ryan Zinke defeats Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District election
Trump's former US secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District.
Voice of America
Tuesday's US Congressional Elections Could Shape New Debates in Washington
Washington — Tuesday is Election Day in the United States, with millions of Americans casting ballots in congressional elections that will determine the philosophical shape of Congress and set the tone for the Washington political debate during the second half of Democratic President Joe Biden's four-year term. All 435...
Voice of America
Control of House, Senate Too Close to Call
Washington — The fate of U.S. President Joe Biden’s policy aspirations for the remainder of his first term hangs in the balance as the country awaits midterm election results that will determine which political party controls Congress for the next two years. Several key Senate races were too...
Voice of America
US Officials Hope Confidence Campaign Pays Off for Midterm Elections
Washington — U.S. voters and election security officials are bracing for potential disruptions, meddling and even violence as millions of Americans head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the country's midterm elections. According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, just over half of Americans (51%) say violence at...
Voice of America
Afghan Americans Voting With Eye Toward Afghan Refugee Issues
Some Afghan Americans who live in northern Virginia are determined to vote in the midterm elections, saying that U.S. foreign policy toward Afghanistan and immigration are most important to them. Matiullah Abid Noor and Shahnaz Nafees have the story. Roshan Noorzai contributed to this report.
Voice of America
Inflation, Abortion Top Issues for US Midterm Voters, Exit Poll Finds
Washington — Inflation and abortion topped the list of issues motivating U.S. voters in Tuesday's midterm elections, followed by crime, immigration and gun policy, an exit poll conducted by Edison Research showed. Turnout for the midterms, which will determine control of Congress and a number of state governorships, was...
Voice of America
US Midterm Election Outcome Expected to Shape US Policies on China
The outcome of the political battle for control of the U.S. Congress is expected to affect the tone if not the substance of President Joe Biden’s approach toward China over the next two years. China analysts interviewed by VOA said the current trend of tough-on-China policies is unlikely to...
Voice of America
Republicans, Democrats File Over 100 Lawsuits in Run-up to Midterms
Washington — In the run-up to Tuesday’s midterms, Republicans and Democrats have filed dozens of lawsuits in battleground states that hold the key to control of the U.S. Congress. The lawsuits challenge various rules governing the elections, with the bulk focused on the casting and counting of mail-in...
Voice of America
Somali American Women Score Wins in US Midterm Elections
Minneapolis — At least eight Somali American women won races in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, results show. Ilhan Omar, the most prominent Somali American politician, held on to her U.S. House of Representatives seat in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District. This will be the third term for Omar, who was first elected in 2018.
Voice of America
African Nations Closely Watch US Midterm Results
WASHINGTON — With control of Congress still undecided a day after the U.S. midterm elections, African leaders and political analysts are closely watching for signs of what impact the outcome could have on the continent. African analysts say their biggest concern is how this contentious poll could affect U.S....
Voice of America
Americans Overwhelmingly Support Protesters in Iran
New Orleans — The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking a rule that mandates females wear hijabs, has sparked nearly two months of protests in every province across Iran. Videos on social media have shown Iranian women lighting their headscarves on fire, cutting their hair in public and yelling, “Death to the dictator.”
Voice of America
US Midterms Seen Maintaining Congress' Bipartisan Support for Iran's People; Impact on Biden Policy Unclear
Washington — The U.S. midterm elections are likely to result in a continuity of bipartisan congressional support for the Iranian people's aspirations for freedom from Islamist rule, but the impact on President Joe Biden's Iran policy is unclear, according to some Iranian American observers. Majid Sadeghpour, policy director for...
SCOTUS could strike down the Indian Welfare Act, local native community reacts
On Wednesday, Oneida tribal members and other native allies gathered together to discuss a hearing that took place in the Supreme Court.
Tennessee bill would criminalize drag shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The election may be over, but Republican senators are wasting no time drafting up new bills for the upcoming session. This time, there’s a bill that’s targeting a chunk of our Tennessee population – the LGBTQ community, and any public shows. This comes...
Voice of America
Winning Ticket Sold in Record $2.04 Billion US Lottery
Early reports say one winning ticket for the largest lottery prize in United States history has been sold to someone in Southern California. The record jackpot is worth $2.04 billion. Lottery officials said the jackpot ticket was sold at a business called Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, a community northeast...
Voice of America
California Powerball Player to Claim Record $2 Billion Jackpot
ATLANTA — A Powerball player in California holds the only winning ticket in Tuesday's drawing for the $2.04 billion jackpot, according to the game's website, ending a string of 40 drawings that produced no winners and pushed the top prize into record territory. The lucky ticket holder, whose identity...
Colorado social studies standards: State Board prepares for final decision
Colorado’s State Board of Education is set to take a final vote Thursday on social studies standards that will play a key role in what students learn.The seven-member board has spent the last year and a half adopting positions on issues such as whether LGBTQ people and their contributions should appear in lessons and how students understand the forces that contribute to the Holocaust and other genocides. Although the board is controlled...
