Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year. Democrat Munira Abdullahi ran unopposed Tuesday in an Ohio House district that covers part of northeastern Columbus. The city has the second-largest Somali population in the United States, behind Minneapolis....
OHIO STATE
WISH-TV

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in tough reelection bid

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection. Her challenger is Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert’s divisive brand of “angertainment” in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has...
COLORADO STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has defeated a Democratic state lawmaker to win reelection. Noem leaned heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Current Publishing

Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected

Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk

Forty-three. That’s where Indiana ranks in terms of voter participation, according to a report published by two non-partisan organizations, the U.S. Elections Project and NonprofitVOTE. The state dropped five places compared to the 2016 election. While there are several factors contributing to Indiana ranking near the bottom of the list (cutting off voter registration four […] The post Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Maura Healey is 1st lesbian elected Massachusetts governor

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WISH-TV

Diego Morales defeats Destiny Wells in Indiana secretary of state race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Diego Morales has defeated Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeffrey Maurer in Indiana’s secretary of state race. With 41% of the votes reported, Morales has 54%, Wells has 40% and Maurer has 6%. Morales pointed out in a speech Tuesday night that he will...
INDIANA STATE
NPR

Here are the key election results from Indiana

View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Hamilton Co. Poll Worker Removed After Electioneering, Telling Voters Not To Vote Republican Because “They Are Racist”

A Hamilton County poll worker has been accused of electioneering including pre-selecting a voter’s ballot as ‘straight Democrat.’. Democratic Party poll worker James Zheng has been removed from the Mercy Church polling station in Carmel after accusations came forward where he pressured voters not to support Republican-endorsed candidates for Carmel Clay school board.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
OHIO STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN

