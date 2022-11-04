Sophomore helps serve up playoff win for GNB Voc-Tech volleyball

NEW BEDFORD — Earlier this season, Elle McCormack was afraid to make mistakes.

That isn’t the case anymore for GNB Voc-Tech’s sophomore setter.

A fearless McCormack was on fire behind the service line and did a solid job of spreading around Voc-Tech’s offense on Thursday night as the No. 11 Bears swept 22nd-seeded Triton in the Div. 3 first round.

As a first-year varsity starter, it was a journey for McCormack to get to this point.

“It feels really good and amazing, but I felt a lot of pressure especially at the beginning of the season,” McCormack said. “I got taken out a few games because I was in my head a lot. I felt like I needed to get my mindset together.”

Entering the playoffs, McCormack decided to change her mentality in hopes of helping the Bears make a deep playoff run.

“The past few games my serving has been really off,” she said. “Mentally it just wasn't there, but this game I was so excited and my team was so excited so that pushed my mindset to ‘You got this.’ Sometimes when I get behind the line, I'm like ‘Don’t make a mistake.’ Today, I was like, ‘You got this. You’re capable of it.’

“Volleyball is a mental game and tonight really displayed that.”

McCormack served up eight aces, including four down the stretch of the second set to help Voc-Tech rally back to win.

“I think they’re starting to peak at the right time,” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Erika Kosta. “ I still don’t think we’ve had a game where all of them are playing their best volleyball so I look forward to that happening at some point. We’re fortunate that one always steps up in a moment of need.

“The coaching staff has talked about it and (Elle) is an all or nothing kind of kid and she’s done really well. She struggled with consistency serving at the beginning of the season so it’s something she puts a lot of focus on. She’s worked on it and done well.”

PLAYOFF VOLLEYBALLSticking with it, Wareham senior 'grateful' to be a part of making history

McCormack has also become more confident as a setter and it showed as she finished with 23 assists.

“She got some setting time last year under Kylie (Caetano) and it was good because she was able to learn a lot but not carry a lot of pressure,” Kosta said. “It’s worked out well for us.”

After playing in the offseason together, McCormack shares a special bond with Voc-Tech junior middle hitter Layna Ross.

“Offseason really made us closer and it really benefited us,” McCormack said. “This season we’ve had a really good connection.”

ROUNDUPOld Rochester field hockey wins double OT thriller

Ross was one of three Voc-Tech players with seven kills against Triton. The others were Moriah Baptista and Morgan Teves.

“We’ve been working on taking care of our own side, making good decisions and bettering the ball,” Costa said. “I think that they can make a pretty deep run so I’m excited. I hope they all believe it. That will be the key.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first set was a tight one to start, but Voc-Tech’s strong serving was the difference down the stretch as senior Lilly Misay served up the final seven points to secure a 25-12 victory.

Misay finished the match with five aces, five kills and 10 digs.

“I’ll be sad to see her go,” Kosta said. “She does anything you ask her to do. She served well today. She passes well. Even at the net when she’s struggling, she focuses on passing better and holding us down defensively.”

Triton answered in the second set, leading most of the way. The Vikings were up 20-17 before Voc-Tech got a sideout and McCormack served seven straight points to clinch the 25-20 win.

The Bears went up 11-5 in the third set and coasted to a 25-11 win with a game-point kill from Baptista.

“I think we came a long way from the beginning of the season,” Ross said. “It was very shaky. The pieces weren’t together, but now we all have a role and if we play our role, we’ll succeed the most.”

WHAT IT MEANS: The win was the sixth straight for the Bears, who will face the winner of Friday night’s Div. 3 first round game between No. 27 Pembroke (5-16) and No. 6 Ashland (11-9). … Triton finished the year with a record of 6-11.

KOSTA ON ROSS: “She doesn’t like to make an error, she doesn't like to hit out, she doesn’t like to get blocked, but I think she’s figured out that that’s part of it sometimes, as long as you continue to push it works out. She’s starting to hit her stride. Her potential is even more than she realizes.”

STATS: Baptista had two aces and six digs to go along with her seven kills while Ross added two blocks to her seven kills. Teves finished with seven kills, seven digs and one ace.