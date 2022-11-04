Man who led deputies on multi-county pursuit arrested, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said he led law enforcement officers in multiple counties on a pursuit.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it learned of a pursuit in Columbia County heading into Green Lake County on State Highway 73 around 11 a.m. The pursuit reportedly began somewhere in Dane County.

When Green Lake County deputies tried to stop the driver, he reportedly took off at more than 85 mph. Instead of chasing him, deputies cleared traffic at major intersections and alerted law enforcement officials in surrounding areas, the release said.

After the driver went into Princeton, deputies lost sight of him. Just before noon, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office learned the man was stopped near County Highway E near the Marquette/Green Lake county line. It was there that deputies from both counties arrested him without incident.

Deputies also reportedly found a gun while arresting the man.

The release did not name the man but said he will likely face felony eluding charges in multiple counties.

