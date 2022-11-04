ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake County, WI

Man who led deputies on multi-county pursuit arrested, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUTDL_0iy44BxU00

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said he led law enforcement officers in multiple counties on a pursuit.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it learned of a pursuit in Columbia County heading into Green Lake County on State Highway 73 around 11 a.m. The pursuit reportedly began somewhere in Dane County.

When Green Lake County deputies tried to stop the driver, he reportedly took off at more than 85 mph. Instead of chasing him, deputies cleared traffic at major intersections and alerted law enforcement officials in surrounding areas, the release said.

After the driver went into Princeton, deputies lost sight of him. Just before noon, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office learned the man was stopped near County Highway E near the Marquette/Green Lake county line. It was there that deputies from both counties arrested him without incident.

Deputies also reportedly found a gun while arresting the man.

The release did not name the man but said he will likely face felony eluding charges in multiple counties.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County fatal crash; vehicle struck embankment

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on County Highway J west of County Highway KW in the Township of Lowell. It happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. Initial investigation showed that Troy Burkhalter, 58, from Reeseville was driving westbound on County Highway J west of County Highway KW when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The vehicle traveled off of the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and vaulted.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park

VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Crash Kills One In Portage County

PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Portage County man on Saturday morning. The accident happened around 5:48 am on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover. The 51 year old victim was the sole occupant of the SUV that left the roadway...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man with knife arrested at West Bend polling location

WEST BEND, Wis. — Police in West Bend said they arrested a man Tuesday who threatened staff at a polling location with a knife. Police said that at around 12:35 p.m. a 38-year-old man entered the West Bend Community Memorial Library with a knife and demanded staff “stop the voting.” He was arrested without incident and no injuries were reported....
WEST BEND, WI
wtaq.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
NEENAH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plover crash

A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
PLOVER, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police respond to multiple reports of gunshots

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are investigating reports of possible gunshots Friday night. At about 8:50 P.M., police started receiving multiple calls about the sound of shots fired in the area of 4th St. and Fond du Lac Ave. Police didn’t find any property damage,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email as Yaker’s because of a long string of threat investigations dating to 2010. A court file showed a warrant was issued for Yaker. No phone listing could be found for him. Evers is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election against Republican Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy