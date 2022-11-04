ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

News Quiz: Steppenwolf Theatre Performances, Evanston’s 2023 Proposed Budget, and Mental Performance Consulting for Athletics

By Jay Dugar
Daily Northwestern
 5 days ago
Daily Northwestern

Students and faculty address lack of racial diversity in Northwestern theatre, discuss potential solutions to challenges

Communication junior Alondra Rios was worried about the audition process for Arts Alliance at Northwestern University’s production of “In the Heights.”. As the production’s director, she feared the cast might not reflect the diverse perspectives required for the show, which explores the lives of multiple characters residing in the primarily Latine New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits

Samantha Kurit creates her art in one sitting, start to finish. She spreads out her supplies on the floor, painting in her sunlit apartment while her beagle mix Kirby watches. The first-year Speech, Language and Learning graduate student moved to Evanston from Wellington, Florida in August. But even as a graduate student, Kurit has continued her work, selling original and custom work ranging from custom dog portraits to local sceneries. She sells original work through her gallery space at Artem Pop Up Gallery and Etsy shop.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

NU students and Evanston residents gear up as volunteer election judges

For most Evanston residents, election day is just another Tuesday. Some will stop by the polls during lunch breaks or after work to cast their ballots. Others voted early or by mail. But for Hannah Feiner, a second-year Ph.D. student in communication sciences and disorders, election day will start at...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Q&A: NU Alum and Theatre Director Scott Weinstein discusses latest musical, ‘A Christmas Story’

Before embarking on a career as an award-winning director, Scott Weinstein (Communication ’10) immersed himself in Northwestern’s theatre scene. Weinstein said his experience working in set and sound design and directing several student productions prepared him for the world of professional theater. Weinstein’s latest production, “A Christmas Story,...
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston becomes first city in Illinois to adopt ranked-choice voting

Evanston voters decided overwhelmingly to replace the city’s “winner-take-all” voting system with ranked-choice voting Tuesday night. Proponents of the referendum say the change will lead to fairer elections and less acrimonious campaigns. The vote made Evanston the first municipality in Illinois to adopt the system. 82% of...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston voters show up to the polls for reproductive rights, ranked-choice voting

Evanston voters showed up across the city’s polling locations Tuesday to exercise their civic duty, hold political candidates accountable and decide the country’s future. Voters said various Illinois issues drove them to the polls –– namely women’s reproductive rights at stake in Illinois Supreme Court elections, Evanston’s ranked-choice voting measure and the gubernatorial race.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

AMC Theatres opens on Maple Avenue, filling city movie theater void

AMC Theatres announced Tuesday that AMC Evanston 12 will open this Wednesday, Nov. 9 after acquiring a movie theater vacated in 2020 on Maple Avenue in February. Formerly Century 12 Evanston, the new theater marks a new opportunity for moviegoers, following an almost two-year-long hiatus of movie theaters in Evanston. The Century 12/Cinemark theater shut its doors in 2020 and closed permanently in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz projected to win Illinois District 17 state Rep. race

State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) is projected to win the District 17 state Rep. by a margin of 13,404 votes, with 86% of the vote in, according to unofficial election results. The incumbent Democrat won 70.19% percent of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial count. Her opponent Bradley Martin received 29.91%...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

Cook County voters re-elect Karen Yarbrough to serve as Cook County clerk

Cook County voters re-elected Democrat Karen Yarbrough for a four-year term as Cook County Clerk on Tuesday night. Incumbent Yarbrough, winning 69.67% of the vote, faced Republican candidate Tony Peraica. This will be Yarbrough’s second term after she was elected in 2018 as the first African American and first woman to serve as Cook County Clerk. Yarbrough had no competitors and received 100% of the vote in the 2022 Democratic primary.
Daily Northwestern

Incumbent Susana A. Mendoza projected to win Illinois comptroller race

Incumbent Democratic Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza is projected to win the Illinois comptroller race, according to WGN News. WGN News called the race after Mendoza received 58.77% of the votes with 60% of votes reported. Mendoza was born in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and moved to Bolingbrook as a child. After college, she moved back to Little Village and has been a Chicago resident since.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: Swann: Northwestern’s floundering offense must be addressed early if the squad wants championship rings

Walking into an anticipated season opener, Northwestern simply couldn’t keep up with No. 20 Oregon in Eugene. Despite a tenacious effort, the Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) received a humbling 100-57 beating at the hands of the No. 20 Ducks (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on the road, ending their 13-game season-opening win streak under coach Joe McKeown.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against No. 6 Ohio State, No. 4 Nebraska

Northwestern (17-9, 6-8 Big Ten) faced a tough weekend of conference play at home, dropping matches to No. 6 Ohio State (16-5, 12-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Nebraska (21-2, 13-1 Big Ten). Both matches had a lively Family Weekend crowd, with the Nebraska match setting a new volleyball attendance record of 4,019 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Oregon 100, Northwestern 57

Call it the Michael Schill revenge game. In a highly anticipated season opener, No. 20 Oregon overtook Northwestern 100-57. The Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) looked out of their element against the No. 20 Ducks (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) from the start. Oregon jumped out to a 9-0 lead that it held onto for the rest of the matchup, managing to lead the Cats by 40-plus points at multiple points in the fourth quarter.
EVANSTON, IL

