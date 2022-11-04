News Quiz: Steppenwolf Theatre Performances, Evanston’s 2023 Proposed Budget, and Mental Performance Consulting for Athletics

Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Students and faculty address lack of racial diversity in Northwestern theatre, discuss potential solutions to challenges
Communication junior Alondra Rios was worried about the audition process for Arts Alliance at Northwestern University’s production of “In the Heights.”. As the production’s director, she feared the cast might not reflect the diverse perspectives required for the show, which explores the lives of multiple characters residing in the primarily Latine New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits
Samantha Kurit creates her art in one sitting, start to finish. She spreads out her supplies on the floor, painting in her sunlit apartment while her beagle mix Kirby watches. The first-year Speech, Language and Learning graduate student moved to Evanston from Wellington, Florida in August. But even as a graduate student, Kurit has continued her work, selling original and custom work ranging from custom dog portraits to local sceneries. She sells original work through her gallery space at Artem Pop Up Gallery and Etsy shop.
Daily Northwestern
NU students and Evanston residents gear up as volunteer election judges
For most Evanston residents, election day is just another Tuesday. Some will stop by the polls during lunch breaks or after work to cast their ballots. Others voted early or by mail. But for Hannah Feiner, a second-year Ph.D. student in communication sciences and disorders, election day will start at...
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: NU Alum and Theatre Director Scott Weinstein discusses latest musical, ‘A Christmas Story’
Before embarking on a career as an award-winning director, Scott Weinstein (Communication ’10) immersed himself in Northwestern’s theatre scene. Weinstein said his experience working in set and sound design and directing several student productions prepared him for the world of professional theater. Weinstein’s latest production, “A Christmas Story,...
Daily Northwestern
Chicago artist Trotter Alexander explores Hawaiian culture in Dittmar Gallery exhibit ‘Ka Makana o’ka’
Trotter Alexander has been an artist since birth, exploring themes of mental health and racial identity while traversing the worlds of both street art and formal art. His most recent exhibit, “The Story of Ka Makana o’ka,” on display at Dittmar Gallery on campus, runs from Oct. 27 to Dec. 7.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston becomes first city in Illinois to adopt ranked-choice voting
Evanston voters decided overwhelmingly to replace the city’s “winner-take-all” voting system with ranked-choice voting Tuesday night. Proponents of the referendum say the change will lead to fairer elections and less acrimonious campaigns. The vote made Evanston the first municipality in Illinois to adopt the system. 82% of...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston voters show up to the polls for reproductive rights, ranked-choice voting
Evanston voters showed up across the city’s polling locations Tuesday to exercise their civic duty, hold political candidates accountable and decide the country’s future. Voters said various Illinois issues drove them to the polls –– namely women’s reproductive rights at stake in Illinois Supreme Court elections, Evanston’s ranked-choice voting measure and the gubernatorial race.
Daily Northwestern
AMC Theatres opens on Maple Avenue, filling city movie theater void
AMC Theatres announced Tuesday that AMC Evanston 12 will open this Wednesday, Nov. 9 after acquiring a movie theater vacated in 2020 on Maple Avenue in February. Formerly Century 12 Evanston, the new theater marks a new opportunity for moviegoers, following an almost two-year-long hiatus of movie theaters in Evanston. The Century 12/Cinemark theater shut its doors in 2020 and closed permanently in 2021.
Daily Northwestern
Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz projected to win Illinois District 17 state Rep. race
State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) is projected to win the District 17 state Rep. by a margin of 13,404 votes, with 86% of the vote in, according to unofficial election results. The incumbent Democrat won 70.19% percent of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial count. Her opponent Bradley Martin received 29.91%...
Daily Northwestern
‘I hope American voices get heard’: Students react to 2022 midterm election results
As the 2022 midterm election results started pouring in, Northwestern students followed races around the country. Though these students spent Election Day in Evanston, many were invested in hometown outcomes. SESP sophomore Mia Xia, who grew up in Texas, said she was most interested in the state’s gubernatorial race. Xia...
Daily Northwestern
Cook County voters re-elect Karen Yarbrough to serve as Cook County clerk
Cook County voters re-elected Democrat Karen Yarbrough for a four-year term as Cook County Clerk on Tuesday night. Incumbent Yarbrough, winning 69.67% of the vote, faced Republican candidate Tony Peraica. This will be Yarbrough’s second term after she was elected in 2018 as the first African American and first woman to serve as Cook County Clerk. Yarbrough had no competitors and received 100% of the vote in the 2022 Democratic primary.
Daily Northwestern
Incumbent Susana A. Mendoza projected to win Illinois comptroller race
Incumbent Democratic Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza is projected to win the Illinois comptroller race, according to WGN News. WGN News called the race after Mendoza received 58.77% of the votes with 60% of votes reported. Mendoza was born in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and moved to Bolingbrook as a child. After college, she moved back to Little Village and has been a Chicago resident since.
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: No. 4 Northwestern falls in Big Ten Tournament Championship to No. 6 Michigan
After a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Maryland (17-3, 7-1 Big Ten) in the semifinals, Northwestern (17-4, 5-3 Big Ten) looked to secure its first Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament Championship since 2014. The Wildcats came up short, losing 2-1 to No. 6 Michigan (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten). NU quickly...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Swann: Northwestern’s floundering offense must be addressed early if the squad wants championship rings
Walking into an anticipated season opener, Northwestern simply couldn’t keep up with No. 20 Oregon in Eugene. Despite a tenacious effort, the Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) received a humbling 100-57 beating at the hands of the No. 20 Ducks (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on the road, ending their 13-game season-opening win streak under coach Joe McKeown.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s season ends in heartbreaking 1-0 loss against Maryland in Big Ten Tournament
Northwestern entered Ludwig Field on Friday looking to replicate last year’s success against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament. But there was no fairytale upset in the cards this year, as the Wildcats’ 2022 campaign came to an end in a 1-0 defeat to the Terrapins. After securing...
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against No. 6 Ohio State, No. 4 Nebraska
Northwestern (17-9, 6-8 Big Ten) faced a tough weekend of conference play at home, dropping matches to No. 6 Ohio State (16-5, 12-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Nebraska (21-2, 13-1 Big Ten). Both matches had a lively Family Weekend crowd, with the Nebraska match setting a new volleyball attendance record of 4,019 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Oregon 100, Northwestern 57
Call it the Michael Schill revenge game. In a highly anticipated season opener, No. 20 Oregon overtook Northwestern 100-57. The Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) looked out of their element against the No. 20 Ducks (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) from the start. Oregon jumped out to a 9-0 lead that it held onto for the rest of the matchup, managing to lead the Cats by 40-plus points at multiple points in the fourth quarter.
