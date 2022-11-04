Read full article on original website
Related
Five schools in Nevada awarded 'Purple Star' designation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five schools in Nevada, four in the Las Vegas area, have been awarded "Purple Star" designations that recognize them for supporting military-connected children. The Nevada Department of Education announced the awards on Wednesday, saying these schools are committed "to supporting the unique and social-emotional needs...
Clark County officials provide update on mail-in ballot counting process
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the Clark County Registrar of Voters are giving an update on their ongoing mail-in ballot process following election day. In a press conference held on Wednesday, Joe Gloria told the media that they still have a "considerable amount" of mail-in ballots to count that were dropped off on Election Day.
What is mail-in ballot curing? The ACLU Nevada explains
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ACLU says there are thousands of ballots in Clark County that need 'curing.'. Joining us now to explain what that means is the executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, Athar Hasseebullah. If you would like to check the status of your ballot, click...
Election Day arrives in Las Vegas, track your ballot and more
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm races in Las Vegas and Nevada. Polls opened at 125 vote centers around Clark County at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. can remain in...
Genius School US takes students to next level
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Genius camps are designed to take middle and high schoolers to the next level. Sandi Herrera, founder of Genius School US, joined us to share more information about how they work and how you can learn more at an event this week in Las Vegas.
Decision 2022: Where to cast your ballot in Las Vegas on Election Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Nevada and around the U.S. Races in this year's election include contests for all statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the...
Las Vegas Desert Dogs showcase lacrosse to over 200 valley gym teachers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to bring lacrosse to the Las Vegas valley. On Tuesday, the team partnered with CCSD's Team Engagement unit to showcase lacrosse to over 200 gym teachers at Rancho High School during the district's recent staff development day.
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period
Now is the time to choose a Medicare Advantage plan that gives you access to the care you need. Medicare Annual enrollment is happening now through December 7. We want to make sure you have the information you need to make the best choice for you. And when comparing Traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage you could save up to 40% on your personal health care costs.
Las Vegas 'marries the military'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Marries the Military is back. The office of the Clark County Clerk is giving away wedding packages through the week ahead of Veteran's Day. Joining us now with more is Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya and from Forge Social House in Boulder City, Amy Vandermark.
Buttigieg stumps for vulnerable Nevada Dems as campaigns make final push
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With just one day left of a long, divisive, and expensive campaign season, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made his way to Nevada to stump for Nevada’s vulnerable Democrats. Speaking to energetic crowds of supporters and volunteers at various events in Henderson, East Las...
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
Mentor Monday's on News 3
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
Lee Canyon reports nearly 6" of snow Tuesday, more on the way overnight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tuesday is a good day for Southern Nevada skiers, snowboarders, and especially Lee Canyon. Lee Canyon received about a half foot of snow since this morning, and there is more on the way tonight. The area is looking forward to registering about 2 feet of...
North Las Vegas police to launch two day pedestrian safety event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division is focusing on pedestrian safety during a recent two-day event, which kicks off Thursday. On Thursday, November 10th, and Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, the department will have extra officers concentrated on school zones (Elementary, Middle & High Schools) and high-risk crosswalks across North Las Vegas.
Hundreds of jobs up for grabs during three-day job fair, hosted by various companies
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple companies are looking to fill several open positions within different departments during an upcoming three-day hiring event. The efforts will begin on Wednesday, November 16, with a job fair hosted by Treasure Island Las Vegas. The casino will be held from 10 a.m. to...
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Health District alerting public of increase in RSV, other respiratory viruses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza continue to rise in Nevada and throughout the United States, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding area residents to take steps against the spread of those illnesses. Respiratory viruses typically spread during the winter,...
New, all bacon restaurant, Bacon Nation, to host hiring event for downtown location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're looking for a job and love being around bacon, you might want to listen up. Bacon Nation, located inside The D Las Vegas, will host a hiring event on Thursday, November 10. The downtown restaurant is currently seeking experienced service employees for their...
Powerball drawing delayed due to participating lottery needing more time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you were waiting to see if you're the next billionaire, you're going to be waiting a little longer. Monday night's Powerball drawing, estimated to be worth a record $1.9 billion, has been delayed. According to a Powerball release, the delay is due to a...
