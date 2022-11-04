ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell Water Resource Recovery Facility construction complete. Here's what's new

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
 5 days ago
HOWELL — The completion of an 18-month construction project at the city's wastewater treatment plant also brought a rebranding effort by officials who want the public to understand the facility does more than simply "treat" water.

The $16-million project was jointly undertaken by Howell, Marion Township and PepsiCo, which operates a bottling facility in Howell and contributed $4 million to the project. The project was also funded through a 20-year loan through the state of Michigan's Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

The facility's upgrades went online in October and officials this past week hosted a grand opening to show off the improvements.

"Everyone knows when you are driving on a 40-year-old road, but no one realizes when you are drinking from a 40-year-old pipe," EGLE Director Liesle Clark said in a speech, according to a press release.

Clark's told those gathered on Oct. 21 how important it is to update Michigan's water infrastructure, and "Howell is an excellent example of a community keeping this at the forefront of their planning."

Pepsi's bottling plant previously pre-treated its wastewater at the plant, but in 2016 the company decided to invest in the Howell plant so the facility could have the necessary equipment to handle Pepsi's high-strength organic waste.

Then, the company and city spent years putting together the construction and design plans before starting construction last year.

Now that the facility upgrades are complete, the city wants people to consider it a water resource recovery facility, rather than simply the wastewater treatment plant, to more fully describe what it does.

The project improved the plant's biological nutrient removal process, added new tools and a new building, improved three clarifiers, added three odor control systems, remodeled the administration building and added a new lab. The city also repaved the drive and replaced pumps and other internal components in the plant.

With the new biological nutrient removal process, workers no longer have to add chemicals to the water. Previously, they had to add ferric chloride to remove phosphorus from the water. Now, they use a different system that involves microorganisms that take in phosphorus and remove it through a biological process.

The capacity of the plant is 2.5 million gallons per day, but the actual flow on a regular day is about 1.5 million gallons, officials said. Marion Township sends up to 650,000 gallons per day to the facility, according to the city's website.

When wastewater enters the plant, it goes through treatment and then disinfection processes using ultraviolet rays. Then, the water is discharged through the Marion-Genoa drain.

Water and sewer rates have increased steadily over the past several years, but there wasn't a greater increase for the project than what was already planned to pay for the project, officials said.

A water treatment rebrand

The October grand opening event was part of a nationwide rebranding effort to better describe the water treatment process.

"Water is a very important resource and we're recovering it. We're cleaning it and putting it back into the environment," Department of Public Services Deputy Director Mike Spitler said.

Five people work at the plant full time and others help part time, but Spitler said.

The city plans to host a public event and tours in the spring.

"We want to reach out to a lot of the local schools too to just bring more of that younger generation in and really teach them about the processes," he said.

The plant recently installed in a fish tank to show people who visit how clean the water is.

"The process has done such a great job of cleaning it that fish are able to live in it," he said.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

