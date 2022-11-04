ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The oldest active Black bowling league rolls in Cleveland

By Dave Colabine
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
Take a step back in time with good food, people and open lanes at the oldest active Black bowling alley in Cleveland.

Euphoria Lanes, located off of East 30 Street in Cleveland, is home to one of seven Black-owned bowling alleys in America. Additionally, it holds the title of the oldest active bowling alley that has been operating since 1961.

Chris Brooks and Thomas Norris, the co-owners of the venue, have a goal of creating a Vegas-like setting for customers.

"We just want to bring a different vibe to Cleveland," said Norris. "We feel like, you know, we're doing that."

Every Tuesday night, you can find the group splitting pins and talking smack to each other, all out of good fun and friendly competition. Albert Elder is the founder of the league.

"I've been proud of it since the beginning," he said.

The lanes book parties and events, and you can contact them on their Instagram page.

