thisistucson.com
Where to get free turkeys and other food this Thanksgiving 2022
Thanksgiving can be expensive. Last year, the cost of putting a turkey on the table was up in Arizona, though some items were actually said to cost less than they did in 2020. While we're not sure what those numbers look like this year (though turkey prices may be on the rise), a handful of local organizations are here to help.
All Souls Procession weekend kicks off with concert
The All Souls Procession weekend kicks off with Day of the Dead concert series featuring a circus group and punk bands.
Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support
What started as 10 to 15 attendees, the special needs nightclub in Tucson, Club Zeus, is seeing more than 100 people come to the once-a-month dance party.
Halloween 2022: Patagonia Trunk or Treat
At this year’s Trunk or Treat event, about 18 vehicles lined up against the Town park’s south edge, each displaying its own brand of Halloween wackiness. Kids with wildly varied costumes (and a few adults) cruised everywhere, and the gazebo had been colonized by spiders playing music with enough beat to get a few dancers going. A cowboy was seen riding on a pekinese, humans rode on horses, witches abounded, gory body parts were occasionally spotted, dinosaurs danced, monarch butterflies flitted, festive color and lights were everywhere, hot dogs were scarfed up, and of course a river of candy flowed.
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETA
Hungry for vegan food? This local restaurant specializes in it.José Ignacio Pompé/Unsplash. The meatless meat revolution has been a thing for decades, but recently it exploded in popularity, with numerous new brands selling imitation meats that, according to some, rival, or at least come close, to the actual taste, texture, and consistency of actual meat. There have been vast improvements to the “veggie” burger options served at restaurants a decade ago, and producers are continually looking for ways to replicate meat without harming animals. And that is exactly why PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has created its own food awards, in order to recognize restaurants around the country that specialize in non-meat products. It just so happens one Tucson restaurant has been recognized as one of the best vegan options around.
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
Play Serves Up Dinner and a Murder at PUHS
Students at the Patagonia High School entertained audiences with two performances of “Café Murder,” an interactive murder mystery and dinner theater experience, held Oct. 25 and 26 at the school. Guests were first served a murder themed meal, prepared by Audrey Doles, that included bloody basil soup,...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: First-timer takes the plunge at All Souls
I have a confession: I’m a Tucson native, a Hispanic and I’ve never been to the All Souls Procession. For the first time, I am going to walk on Sunday, Nov. 6, among the crowds of mourners to see what I have been missing. It’s not that I...
Nominate Your Neighbor
The first annual PRT Good Neighbor Award will recognize the efforts of residents who are making exceptional contributions to our communities. Do you have a good neighbor? Are there any unsung heroes in your community? Perhaps somebody has gone above and beyond the normal call of duty during these challenging times? Whether he or she has provided care and support for others, is always on hand when needed, performs acts of kindness, is an active volunteer in the community or has simply been a friendly face around your neighborhood, you can nominate them for the PRT Good Neighbor Award. Prizes will be awarded to recognize these individuals and the winning stories will be shared in the January issue of the PRT and online.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
New Amenities at Doc Mock Park to Be Celebrated Nov. 12 at Public Gathering
Please join the celebration at 2p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Doc Mock Park in Patagonia. Speakers from the Patagonia Tree and Park Committee, the Town of Patagonia, Patagonia Creative Arts Association, Borderlands Restoration Network, Sky Island Tourism Association, the Patagonia Museum, the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center, and the Arizona Trail Association will share interesting information about the park’s development and many new amenities. There will also be a ribbon cutting and refreshments.
KOLD-TV
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
Tucson, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Pueblo High School football team will have a game with Empire High School on November 09, 2022, 17:00:00. The Cienega High School football team will have a game with Tucson High Magnet School on November 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
Crowds, Rain Mark Artisan Market in Patagonia
This year’s Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market was well attended despite the unexpected October rains. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) along with the Sky Islands Tourism Association (SITA) partnered again this year to sponsor the event. Now, in its 32nd year, the market can attract more than 15,000 visitors to Patagonia’s lovely tree-shaded park in the center of town.
KOLD-TV
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
Letters to the Editor – Nov. 2022
I read with interest comments from PRT readers objecting to my use of the term “Food Desert” in a PRT interview on food insecurity in our community. I am not interested in engaging in an argument about labeling or parsing definitions. My reality, as president of the East Santa Cruz County Community Food Bank, and the reality of our many client families in Eastern Santa Cruz County, is that there is a food crisis that makes support from our organization for the elderly, disabled, single parents, low-income adults and families essential to their wellbeing.
Patagonia, AZ
