Raritan, NJ

Bridgewater-Raritan's Romanak retires as girls volleyball coach after successful run

By Harry Frezza
Courier News
Courier News
 5 days ago
The time from being a standout collegiate volleyball player to becoming a first-year high school coach of a fledgling program seemed a flash to Corey Romanak.

Months after graduating from Springfield College where he’d been an opposite and swing hitter on a Division 3 National Championship club as a junior, and team captain as a senior, Romanak was teaching high school English and coaching volleyball at Bridgewater-Raritan.

When he arrived in 1998 he assisted Christine Drevitch, who was head coach of the girls and boys. He took over both programs a year later and held those two jobs until Tuesday when he coached his final match with the girls after a 2-0 loss to Old Bridge in the state sectional tournament. Romanak will remain the Panthers’ boys’ coach.

He saw the girls go from a team of 12 to 15 at the junior varsity level his first year to 109 who tried out this past season. He and his staff had to make cuts down to 45.

“That’s a difficult job,” Romanak said.

The girls were in their first year when the 23-year-old Romanak joined the program. His first season, his junior varsity squad went 1-15, beating Long Branch in their last match.

“I think the first time the kids felt success was in a ‘drill to 15,’ where you volley 15 in a row, we just couldn’t do it, and then all of a sudden one day we did,” Romanak said. “I thought ‘they are gonna be good, they’re gonna compete.’ I feel like everyone kind of got on the same page.

The game has come a very long way in nearly 25 years he’s coached. He has contributed with clinics and camps and intends on continuing with girls and boys.

He recalls having to temper his drive when he came in.

“I mean these girls …. like no one had ever played and I was fresh out of college,” said Romanak. “I was pretty competitive, so I had to really change my perspective and expectations because I had girls that had never touched a volleyball before and we’re competing against programs that were pretty well established.”

Bridgewater-Raritan was soon to be known as one of those established.

“There’s a level of understanding the game so it took awhile in those early years for the girls to kind of understand how the game works but yeah we were blessed with a couple athletes early on and we did our best with what we had,” Romanak said.

He leaves behind an outstanding resume with the B-R girls. He led the team to a Tournament of Champion title in 2004 and state titles in 2003, ’04 and ’09. He led the girls to seven Somerset County Tournament titles and four Skyland Conference crowns.

He’s the only coach in state history to win a Tournament of Champions title with the girls and state title with the boys in the same school year – 2004-05.

He has done a phenomenal job as the head coach of both the girls and boys volleyball programs at B-R,” said athletic director John Maggio, who is retiring at the end of this month. “His teams have achieved tremendous success under his guidance and he has developed a great reputation throughout the state among his fellow coaches, administrators, officials and players. “

Romanak’s daughter, Riley, will be entering middle school and his son, Ethan, high school, so Romanak thought it was the best time to step aside from one of the programs.

“I’ve never wanted coaching to take precedent over my family,” said Romanak, a standout during high school at St. Joseph of Metuchen. “I’ve sacrificed a lot to coach but you know it’s at the point now where I want to make sure that my primary focus is always on my family. So I walk away (from the girls team). This is really bittersweet. I’m giving up something I love. But the time is right.”

