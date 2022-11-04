ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Water Woes: Utah’s population growth and the shrinking Colorado River

By Ally O'Rullian
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrUVc_0iy42GIh00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) — With the population booming across Utah and Colorado and levels lowering in the Colorado River, Utah is facing a water crisis. One that’ll take years to remedy.

Almost a third of all water in Utah comes from the Colorado River. Around 60% of Utahns benefit from it, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources , who also said with the low water levels in lakes and reservoirs across the great basin, we’re at risk of losing our state’s most reliable water source.

Catch and kill: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ message for invasive burbot

The Colorado River is a sprawling natural resource states across the great basin rely on for water. But days are getting hotter, the river is getting drier and the demand only continues to grow.

“We are facing a crisis that shows no sign of getting any better,” said Leon Kolankiewicz, scientific director of NumbersUSA .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Kolankiewicz recently helped published a new study on Colorado’s rapidly growing population and its effect on the Colorado River.

“Increasing population, increasing water demands from an increasing number of consumers in Colorado and in every other state that comprises the Colorado basin is putting an ever greater demand on a resource that’s actually shrinking,” Kolankiewicz said.

The Colorado River is split between seven states comprising the upper basin: Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming; and the lower basin: Arizona, California and Nevada.

Utah is allocated 23% of the water appropriated to the upper basin states, but 23% of a shrinking river may not be able to sustain our projected growth.

The Utah Division of Water Resources said Utah’s population will double by 2065, and years of drought have taken a toll on the state’s water supply, especially the Colorado River.

“With the low water levels in Lake Mead, Lake Powell, Great Salt Lake, other lakes and reservoirs there’s no question that there’s risk out there that the river will not produce what it’s produced historically,” said Gene Shawcroft, Colorado River Commissioner of Utah.

Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’

The Utah Rivers Council said water levels in the Colorado River have dropped 20% in the past 22 years due to climate change and are expected to keep lowering.

“Sometime in the next few decades perhaps earlier, the Colorado river could bottom out at a 40% drop in flows,” said Zachary Frankel, executive director of Utah Rivers Council.

This water is used throughout Utah, and it’s not just for watering your lawn. For many Utahns, it’s their drinking water.

“Our dependency on the Colorado River is huge. Most people don’t understand that,” Shawcroft said.

But watering our lawn is what experts said residents have a problem giving up. Despite Utah being a desert state, the Utah Rivers Council said our cities are obsessed with green ornamental grass, with 70% of city water usage going towards green lawns. And it adds up.

“Utah cities are America’s number one highest municipal water users,”  Frankel said.

Experts said there are many ways to start conserving water, like reforming agriculture systems to use less water. Agriculture currently uses about 80-85% of the water in our state, according to the Utah Rivers Council.

This Utah Tech University professor is also a college athlete

Solutions also include reducing carbon emissions, building homes on smaller lots of land, reducing outdoor water use and more.

Washington County is the fastest-growing community in Utah. It is highly dependent on the Colorado River and is a recent example of aggressive water conservation for new communities.

“All grass is essentially banned, so they have to put in zeroscape. The city is still requiring really nice, beautiful landscaping, they just can’t have those really high-end water-use plants,” said Zachary Renstrom, the general manager for the Washington County Water Conservancy District .

Measures also include developing a large-scale regional water reuse and recycling program inside buildings, offering rebates to remove existing lawns and improving technology for water-optimizing agriculture.

But experts said aggressive conservation needs to be happening across the state.

30 YEARS LATER: One Florida man makes it his mission to restore the memorial of 12 fallen soldiers on Antelope Island

As Utah continues to be an evolving and growing state, our systems, legislation and mindset about conserving water need to evolve with it.

“We need to be conscious about every time we interact with water and recognize that we can and have to do better in how we efficiently use our water,” Shawcroft said.

This year, legislators enacted more aggressive water conservation legislation.

Experts and officials said Utahns are doing better conserving water. This water year was slightly better than last year, but it will take years of good snowpack and conservation to get us out of the drought.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ksub590.com

Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border

Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow-rain mix begins transition to snow for areas

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving storm entered Utah Tuesday morning and gained strength Wednesday, leading to a snow squall warning during the morning commute. The storm will keep the state's weather unsettled for the next couple of days. This page will be updated with information on what to expect at different times.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property

Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Rep. Blake Moore to return to Washington for U.S. Dist. 1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rep. Blake Moore will be serving the citizens of Utah’s U.S. House Dist. 1 again for the next two years after taking over 69% of the vote Tuesday night and being declared the winner by the Associated Press, according to unofficial preliminary vote tallies.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Little Loses Vote In Idaho In Landslide

It's election day in Idaho, and per usual, everyone is going crazy on social media:. You can't avoid it. One thing you may have avoided, however, is the result one of Idaho's most important decisions. If you've watched any news lately, they've been claiming that little had a lead going...
IDAHO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy