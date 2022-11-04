ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Californian

Kern County sales tax support strong, term-limit support stronger

While the Kern County-backed campaign for a tax hike to support basic emergency services had the simple majority it needed to pass based on early returns, a union-backed measure to install term limits received overwhelming support, based on the same results. Measure K, which would levy a 1-cent sales tax...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in California gang sweep

A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power restored after massive overnight outage

UPDATE (Nov. 5, 3:05 p.m.) — Power has been restored to areas affected by a massive overnight power outage, according to PG&E outage maps. No major outages were reported on PG&E maps in the greater Bakersfield area Saturday afternoon. Power went out to thousands of customers at around 11 p.m. Friday in portions of northwest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deputy-involved shooting at Tehachapi mobile home park leaves one dead

------------ A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi Thursday night. Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at around 6:39 p.m. to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Deputies and the Tehachapi Police Department responded.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare man sentenced for fatal DUI accident

VISALIA – A man from Tulare was sentenced to life in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and rear-ending another vehicle, resulting in the injury of one person and the deaths of two others. On Nov. 2 the Tulare County Superior Court announced that the court sentenced...
TULARE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 2-8: Will these first impressions last?

Last week's action gave a variety of Kern County teams a chance to make great initial impressions with the winter sports season finally underway. And while a few stumbled out of the gate, all provided at least some cause for optimism. It's hard to judge results against nonconference opposition, but all five debutants from last week — men's and women's basketball teams from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield, plus CSUB wrestling — demonstrated sizable influxes of new talent entering the long season ahead.
KERN COUNTY, CA

