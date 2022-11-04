Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County sales tax support strong, term-limit support stronger
While the Kern County-backed campaign for a tax hike to support basic emergency services had the simple majority it needed to pass based on early returns, a union-backed measure to install term limits received overwhelming support, based on the same results. Measure K, which would levy a 1-cent sales tax...
Bakersfield Californian
Bains jumped out to early lead in 35th Assembly race, never looked back as lead widened
It was Democrat vs. Democrat in the race for the 35th Assembly District in Kern County. But the count leaned heavily toward family care doctor and political newcomer Jasmeet Bains as Election Night wore on.
Power outage affecting thousands in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin
More than 50,000 PG&E customers in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin have been without power for several hours.
Street race in Tulare County ends with several people shot
An illegal street race in Tulare County turned violent Sunday night after multiple shots were fired, sending five people to the hospital.
Bakersfield early morning raids part of Operation Dark Node
Operation Dark Node began in June of 2020. The operation has targeted Sureño gang activity in Bakersfield.
Homeland Security, Bakersfield law enforcement conduct gang operation
On Thursday morning, members of the Bakersfield and Kern County law enforcement agencies, along with Homeland Security conducted a gang enforcement operation throughout the city.
Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in California gang sweep
A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
Power restored after massive overnight outage
UPDATE (Nov. 5, 3:05 p.m.) — Power has been restored to areas affected by a massive overnight power outage, according to PG&E outage maps. No major outages were reported on PG&E maps in the greater Bakersfield area Saturday afternoon. Power went out to thousands of customers at around 11 p.m. Friday in portions of northwest […]
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Bakersfield Now
Deputy-involved shooting at Tehachapi mobile home park leaves one dead
------------ A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi Thursday night. Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at around 6:39 p.m. to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Deputies and the Tehachapi Police Department responded.
SWAT respond to Porterville garage after death threat, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A six-hour SWAT standoff took place in Porterville on Monday after a report of a man chasing someone with a knife resulted in the suspect barricading himself in a garage, according to police. Officers say they were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 800 block of South Cottage Street about a […]
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
Man dead in Tehachapi following officer-involved shooting
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tehachapi on Thursday evening, November 3rd. The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Homeland Security, FBI, DEA and local agencies conduct gang enforcement operation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency criminal gang enforcement operation including Homeland Security, FBI, DEA and local law enforcement was conducted Thursday morning, according to authorities. Details were scarce in a press release sent to Eyewitness News but the Bakersfield Police Department said that around 21 federal and state...
Bakersfield PD search for 2 hit-and-run drivers involved in deadly pedestrian crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are searching for two drivers who struck a woman in southwest Bakersfield Friday night and fled the scene following the deadly crash. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare man sentenced for fatal DUI accident
VISALIA – A man from Tulare was sentenced to life in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and rear-ending another vehicle, resulting in the injury of one person and the deaths of two others. On Nov. 2 the Tulare County Superior Court announced that the court sentenced...
Bakersfield Californian
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 2-8: Will these first impressions last?
Last week's action gave a variety of Kern County teams a chance to make great initial impressions with the winter sports season finally underway. And while a few stumbled out of the gate, all provided at least some cause for optimism. It's hard to judge results against nonconference opposition, but all five debutants from last week — men's and women's basketball teams from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield, plus CSUB wrestling — demonstrated sizable influxes of new talent entering the long season ahead.
DA: Tulare man sentenced for DUI that killed 2 victims
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sentence for a man that was found guilty of a DUI crash that killed two victims and injured a third was handed down by the Tulare County Superior Court, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare. Officials say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 8, […]
Multiple suspects arrested after 80,000 Fentanyl pills found during search
Six people were arrested on Monday after police found 2-1/2 pounds of powder Fentanyl and 80,000 pills during a narcotics investigation.
