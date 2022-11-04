Last week's action gave a variety of Kern County teams a chance to make great initial impressions with the winter sports season finally underway. And while a few stumbled out of the gate, all provided at least some cause for optimism. It's hard to judge results against nonconference opposition, but all five debutants from last week — men's and women's basketball teams from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield, plus CSUB wrestling — demonstrated sizable influxes of new talent entering the long season ahead.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO