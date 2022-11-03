Read full article on original website
The Reason Why MVP Isn’t In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, More Backstage Notes
According to a report from Fightful, the WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is expected to recieve the most amount of time on the show. The shortest match of the night will be Omos vs. Braun Strowman. Scarlett, Rhea...
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
WWE Has “An Idea” Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns As Champion
WWE has been making plans for the inevitable title loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 and unified the gold with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport reports that Triple H has “an idea” as...
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Omos vs. Braun Strowman
Omos vs. Braun Strowman was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Omos beat him down in the early going. There were a lot of strikes thrown. Omos powerslamed Strowman with one arm. Braun with a botched clothesline that sent Omos to the floor. Braun went for his running train spot, but Omos tackled him. Omos missed a splash in the corner and Braun hit the running slam for the win.
Report – Drew McIntyre Worked WWE Crown Jewel With The Flu
According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre worked Saturday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event with a very bad case of the flu. Over the past several days, McIntyre has been ‘extremely sick’ but insisted on working his match with Karrion Kross no matter what. McIntyre...
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
WWE’s Live Event Schedule Through The End Of March Revealed
WWE has announced multiple new live events, which will take the company through March of 2023. During Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, the company’s schedule for live events up to the first of April was revealed. You can check out the full schedule below:. * Nashville, TN:...
Laredo Kid’s Replacement For PWG DINK Revealed
The official Twitter account of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) sent out a tweet this weekend, announcing that MLW’s Arez will be replacing Laredo Kid at its PWG DINK event, which takes place later tonight (Sunday). Laredo Kid was originally set to join Black Taurus and Latigo in a Trios...
Backstage News On The Original Plans For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had their first match in January when Lashley beat Lesnar to win the WWE Title at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. They wrestled for the second time at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, with Lesnar going over as he pinned Lashley, who had him in The Hurt Lock.
KSI & Mr. Beast React To Roman Reigns Referencing Them At WWE Crown Jewel
During his match with Logan Paul at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns made references to several big YouTubers in the form of KSI & Mr. Beast. KSI is a big rival of Logan Paul. In the match, Reigns looked directly at the camera while in control...
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
VIDEO: Nick Jackson Surfaces For The First Time Since AEW All Out Fight
Nick Jackson was seen out in public for the first time since the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight, as he was in attendance at Sunday night’s NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz. At one point during the game, he was seen on the court tossing t-shirts to the crowd.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Card Revealed
On Sunday morning, NJPW and STARDOM announced the full lineup for their Historic X-Over show, which takes place on November 20. The event will be headlined by KAIRI taking on Mayu Iwatani to crown the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. You can check out the updated card below:. – IWGP...
Big E. Appears At NASCAR Race, News On Rhea Ripley, SmackDown, Bray Wyatt, More
You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the top ten badass Rhea Ripley moments:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown In Three Minutes” video...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 7, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Wendy Choo defeated Tamina. Xyon Quinn defeated Akira Tozawa. Tell...
Tony Khan Talks Pro Wrestling NOAH Reaching Out To Him Over Shinsuke Nakamura
There is an ongoing relationship between AEW and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. A recent example of the working relationship was when NOAH’s Great Muta showed up in an AEW ring to save old partner/rival Sting from the House of Black at AEW Grand Slam in September. With Muta/Keiji...
Nick Aldis Suspended By The NWA, Pulled From Hard Times 3 PPV
On Sunday, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis announced that he was giving notice to the National Wrestling Alliance ahead of his contract expiring. The promotion announced today that Aldis is now suspended. NWA COO Joe Calli confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31. Aldis was scheduled to...
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1
A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
Brock Lesnar Squeaks Out A Victory Over Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar squeaked out a victory over Bobby Lashley at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. The match, which opened the show, featured Lashley destroying Lesnar early on. The Almighty One hit multiple spears and even applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar was able to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to get a pinfall.
What If Survivor Series Had Raw vs. SmackDown Brand Warfare Teams for 2022?
For the first time since the 2016 Brand Split, WWE is not going to have Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown in brand warfare at Survivor Series. This year, there will be WarGames matches instead, foregoing the “traditional elimination match” and going more by storyline group theme feuds. But...
