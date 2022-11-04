ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion shakes off slow start in Division III regional semifinal win over Fairbanks

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

MILLBURY — Galion’s Madeline Schieber smirked when asked how it felt one-upping her older sister.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “I remember coming here and watching her play.”

The talented Tigers hitter was instrumental in No. 17 Galion’s come-from-behind Division III regional semifinal win over No. 20 Milford Center Fairbanks Thursday evening at Lake High School.

After dropping the first set 25-23, Galion won the next three 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 to advance to Saturday’s regional championship match at 2 p.m. against No. 4 Coldwater, which swept No. 10 Fairview after the Tigers’ win.

“We were definitely nervous coming into this game,” Galion coach Kathleen Davis said. “A lot of the girls were nervous all day long. We knew it was going to be a ‘dig ourselves out’ kind of night — we definitely did that.

“We just have to make sure we stay mentally focused for the next one and don’t get in a rut like we did tonight.”

The last Tigers team to make it to regionals was the 2019 squad featuring Schieber’s older sister Kate , a 2020 graduate. They lost their semifinal match to top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf . And Madeline thinks being part of that, albeit as a fan, gave her a little bit of an edge Thursday night.

“A little bit, but I felt like I could play as well as she did and her team did,” Schieber said. “I’m proud of how we pushed through and made it farther.”

Galion found itself down 4-1 in the opening set, then 9-5 before storming back to take a 15-12 lead and forcing Fairbanks into its first timeout. The Tigers pushed that to 23-20 before a 3-0 Panthers run drew a timeout from Davis, but Fairbanks won the next two points to steal away the opener.

“We knew we needed to step up,” Schieber said of the team’s mindset after the first set slipped away.

And that’s exactly what the Tigers did.

“Energy,” Davis said about what her team was lacking in the opening set. “That’s probably our biggest thing. We feed off that and we didn’t really have it coming in. We were a little laid back playing scared and out of our comfort zone rather than attacking the ball like we usually do.”

The Tigers trailed 3-0 early again but slowly chipped away to eventually tie the set at 13-13, then again at 21-21. And just like Fairbanks closed out the first set on a run, Galion reeled off four consecutive points to even the match at one set apiece.

After coming out strong in the third with a 6-0 run, Galion's lead slipped away twice at 17-17 and 19-19. But the Tigers took control again and won six of the next 10 points for a momentum-shifting 2-1 lead in the match.

And in the fourth Galion went wire to wire, winning the first point and the final to move on to Saturday’s title match at Lake High School.

“It was a good win,” Schieber said.

Mistakes were aplenty for both teams Thursday night, many of which for Galion came in the serving game. Playing in an unfamiliar gym could’ve played a role, as could playing in regionals for the first time for this team.

“I have no idea why we missed so many serves tonight,” Davis said. “I don’t know if it was nerves being here or what.”

Not dwelling on them, though, was key to the Tigers’ success.

“We needed to shake off (plays),” Schieber said. “If we make a mistake, just shake it off and focus on the next point. One point at a time and push through.”

Schieber had a phenomenal night at the net with everything from big hits to accurate tips and top-tier vision to find any opening in the Fairbanks defense. The Panthers did a good job trying to take out Schieber’s fellow hitters Hailey Young and Ashley Dyer, which just allowed the superb sophomore to shine.

“I felt like I helped push them through things,” Schieber said. “When they’d get down, I helped them get back up. Encouraging one another helped everything.”

And that next player up mentality is why Galion is 23-2 and one match away from a state tournament appearance.

“We harp on being a team,” Davis said. “We don’t do this with one person, we do it with everyone. Everyone plays their part, and as long as everyone plays their part and sticks together we win ball games.”

“Think about the team, we win together and we lose together,” Schieber added.

Celebrations were short-lived after the semifinal, as Galion immediately shifted its focus to Saturday’s regional championship.

“We’re excited,” Davis said. “We’re definitely ready to push ourselves and we’re ready to take the next step. We’re going to take it set by set and make sure we play our game. We’re going to control what we can control, which is our side.”

Having already knocked off the No. 2 team in the state in the district championship and now No. 20 Thursday night, No. 4 Coldwater is next. But Davis said her No. 17 Tigers don’t give much thought to state rankings — every match is as important as the previous and the next.

“The girls don’t focus on it,” Davis said. “They know we’re winning game by game. If you ask them, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the court.

“We just have to play our game.”

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Galion shakes off slow start in Division III regional semifinal win over Fairbanks

