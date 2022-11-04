ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Championship pedigree gives Okemos edge over Howell in district volleyball final

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

BRIGHTON — Each team checked the box of veteran leadership heading into the Division 1 district volleyball final Thursday at Brighton, but Okemos had one crucial advantage over Howell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b35Uq_0iy41vwV00

The seniors at Okemos already had a district championship on their resumes.

The Wolves’ success in big matches was evident from the opening serve, as they scored the first seven points in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Howell to repeat as district champs.

Okemos was led by a senior group that includes three fourth-year and two third-year varsity players.

“Their freshman and sophomore years, they lost in two five-set matches,” Okemos coach Jamie Ianni said. “They’ve battled every year. Last year, to win it, gave them the confidence coming into this year. We knew we were going to play really tough competition. This is a tough district, starting with Hartland Monday night. That was really a battle. It really allowed us to have that confidence coming into this and not be quite as nervous.”

Howell, led by nine seniors, was seeking its first district championship since the winter of 2004. The Highlanders reached the final by knocking off rival Brighton the previous night. Howell hadn’t beaten Brighton twice in the same season since 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqhGW_0iy41vwV00

“It’s definitely a great group of kids,” Howell coach Jayne Williams said. “A great group of players, but more importantly great kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cduL4_0iy41vwV00

“It’s a team that fights, that doesn’t give up. It’s hard when you have really strong teams like Novi, Northville, but we battled them. We took a set against Northville. That shows the fight we have. We have some depth, so it certainly makes a difference with that.”

Okemos set the tone for the night when sophomore Rachel Hursey served the first seven points, two on aces. Howell never got closer than five points in the first game.

“I was hoping it would be similar to Brighton,” said Williams, whose team fell behind 5-1 in the first game against the Bulldogs Wednesday. “Brighton got several points and we were able to grow and come back.”

Okemos never trailed in the second game, taking a 6-1 lead and never allowing the lead to get to fewer than four points.

“I thought we served really well throughout the entire match,” Ianni said. “Getting that big start, especially in the district finals when everybody’s nervous and a little bit on edge, it just kind of calmed everybody down and allowed us to do what we do really well, which is pass and attack and play defense.

“I thought we did a really good job of that in the first two sets, especially. In the third set, I just thought Howell battled so well. They just did not want to lose and go home. Hats off to them for playing so hard and wanting to win so badly.”

Howell fell behind 15-6 in the third game, but this time was able to respond and eventually take a 21-20 lead. Okemos regrouped to finish out the match, clinching the championship when 6-foot-3 senior Kayla Ozanich buried the final point.

“It was a great feeling, something we’ve worked for this whole season to continue playing on to regionals now,” Ozanich said. “(The experience) helped a lot, especially having multiple players playing club at a higher level. It gets us used to playing at a quicker pace and with a higher energy, as well.”

Okemos dominated at the net with Ozanich in the middle and seniors Taylor Stephens and Sue Flores on the outside. Stephens served five aces, while Hursey had four.

“They just have a lot of things we haven’t seen before,” Howell senior Chloe Kiser said. “We also have a lot of things other teams haven’t seen before. We tried to fight through it; we just fell a little short. They were a good team, though.”

Okemos will now try to win a regional match for the first time since 2008 at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Woodhaven. The Wolves will likely face fifth-ranked Ann Arbor Skyline, which hosts South Lyon East in a district final Friday. Skyline beat Okemos 3-0 in the regional semifinals last season.

Okemos has lost in the regional semifinals the last six times it has advanced beyond districts.

“We know we’re running into a buzzsaw,” Ianni said. “Ann Arbor Skyline, we played them last year in regionals. Of course, Harper (Murray) is an amazing player. But we’re a little more mature this year. We’re doing little things a little bit better and taking care of business.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Championship pedigree gives Okemos edge over Howell in district volleyball final

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school cross-country finals: Northville boys, Johannesburg-Lewiston girls win first titles

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Wyoming Potter’s House was first to the finish … and second … and third. Buoyed by a historic 1-2-3 finish by Lezawe “Moses” Osterink, Logan Swiney and Jackson Rodriguez, the Pumas won their first state cross-country title in only their fourth year as a program. With Ian Palacios (seventh) and Noah Finton (22nd) adding all-state finishes for placing in the top 30, Potter’s House scored a Division 4-record low total of 35 points, the third-best score in any class in the history of racing at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location

FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
FENTON, MI
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company

A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
BRIGHTON, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MICHIGAN STATE
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun

The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
DETROIT, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
993
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy