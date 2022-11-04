Championship pedigree gives Okemos edge over Howell in district volleyball final

BRIGHTON — Each team checked the box of veteran leadership heading into the Division 1 district volleyball final Thursday at Brighton, but Okemos had one crucial advantage over Howell.

The seniors at Okemos already had a district championship on their resumes.

The Wolves’ success in big matches was evident from the opening serve, as they scored the first seven points in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Howell to repeat as district champs.

Okemos was led by a senior group that includes three fourth-year and two third-year varsity players.

“Their freshman and sophomore years, they lost in two five-set matches,” Okemos coach Jamie Ianni said. “They’ve battled every year. Last year, to win it, gave them the confidence coming into this year. We knew we were going to play really tough competition. This is a tough district, starting with Hartland Monday night. That was really a battle. It really allowed us to have that confidence coming into this and not be quite as nervous.”

Howell, led by nine seniors, was seeking its first district championship since the winter of 2004. The Highlanders reached the final by knocking off rival Brighton the previous night. Howell hadn’t beaten Brighton twice in the same season since 2008.

“It’s definitely a great group of kids,” Howell coach Jayne Williams said. “A great group of players, but more importantly great kids.

“It’s a team that fights, that doesn’t give up. It’s hard when you have really strong teams like Novi, Northville, but we battled them. We took a set against Northville. That shows the fight we have. We have some depth, so it certainly makes a difference with that.”

Okemos set the tone for the night when sophomore Rachel Hursey served the first seven points, two on aces. Howell never got closer than five points in the first game.

“I was hoping it would be similar to Brighton,” said Williams, whose team fell behind 5-1 in the first game against the Bulldogs Wednesday. “Brighton got several points and we were able to grow and come back.”

Okemos never trailed in the second game, taking a 6-1 lead and never allowing the lead to get to fewer than four points.

“I thought we served really well throughout the entire match,” Ianni said. “Getting that big start, especially in the district finals when everybody’s nervous and a little bit on edge, it just kind of calmed everybody down and allowed us to do what we do really well, which is pass and attack and play defense.

“I thought we did a really good job of that in the first two sets, especially. In the third set, I just thought Howell battled so well. They just did not want to lose and go home. Hats off to them for playing so hard and wanting to win so badly.”

Howell fell behind 15-6 in the third game, but this time was able to respond and eventually take a 21-20 lead. Okemos regrouped to finish out the match, clinching the championship when 6-foot-3 senior Kayla Ozanich buried the final point.

“It was a great feeling, something we’ve worked for this whole season to continue playing on to regionals now,” Ozanich said. “(The experience) helped a lot, especially having multiple players playing club at a higher level. It gets us used to playing at a quicker pace and with a higher energy, as well.”

Okemos dominated at the net with Ozanich in the middle and seniors Taylor Stephens and Sue Flores on the outside. Stephens served five aces, while Hursey had four.

“They just have a lot of things we haven’t seen before,” Howell senior Chloe Kiser said. “We also have a lot of things other teams haven’t seen before. We tried to fight through it; we just fell a little short. They were a good team, though.”

Okemos will now try to win a regional match for the first time since 2008 at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Woodhaven. The Wolves will likely face fifth-ranked Ann Arbor Skyline, which hosts South Lyon East in a district final Friday. Skyline beat Okemos 3-0 in the regional semifinals last season.

Okemos has lost in the regional semifinals the last six times it has advanced beyond districts.

“We know we’re running into a buzzsaw,” Ianni said. “Ann Arbor Skyline, we played them last year in regionals. Of course, Harper (Murray) is an amazing player. But we’re a little more mature this year. We’re doing little things a little bit better and taking care of business.”

