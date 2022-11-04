HELPING DURING THE HOLIDAYS: Hays County Food Bank's Turkeys Tackling Hunger campaign underway

The Hays County Food Bank's Turkey's Tackling Hunger campaign is underway. Above, Mayor Jane Hughson, Jamie Lee Case, HCFB Community Relations Coordinator Iris Tate and Jessica Ramos take a photo after the city recognized the food bank's efforts with a proclamation on Tuesday. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo. Below, volunteers help with the 2020 Turkeys Tackling Hunger distribution. File photo submitted by Hays County Food Bank

With Thanksgiving around the corner, HCFB is asking the Hays County community for its help in an effort to fight food insecurity during the Thanksgiving season.

The City of San Marcos recently recognized November as Turkeys Tackling Hunger Month with a proclamation issued by Mayor Jane Hughson.

“It’s not too late to contribute to this,” HCFB Community Relations Coordinator Iris Tate said during a proclamation ceremony Tuesday. “Thirty dollars provides a whole Thanksgiving meal. So, you can donate to us at HaysFoodBank.Org and you can also come and lend a hand the day that we’re going to be giving these out. That’s going to be taking place November 14th at Bobcat Stadium.”

A donation of $30 or more can guarantee that at least one Hays County household is served during the Thanksgiving season. The holiday meal box comes with a 16-pound frozen turkey, fresh produce and shelf-stable goods.

HCFB provided more than 1,500 holiday meal boxes in 2021, according to the proclamation issued.

“More than 700 of these meal boxes went to families who live in the greater San Marcos area,” the proclamation reads. “Hays County Food Bank has officially launched its 16th annual Turkeys Tackling Hunger campaign in an effort to raise funds for this special holiday meal program … The City of San Marcos wishes to demonstrate our support and commitment to the important work Hays County Food Bank does throughout the year, ensuring that nobody goes hungry regardless of income level.”

To volunteer to help at one of HCFB’s distribution sites for Turkeys Tackling Hunger visit: https://www.haysfoodbank.org/volunteer . Distributions take place at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos on Nov. 14, beginning at 4 p.m.; Cypress Creek Church in Wimberley on Wednesday, Nov. 16; and ACC Hays Campus in Kyle on Thursday, Nov. 17.

To donate to the Turkeys Tackling Hunger campaign visit https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/HaysCountyFoodBank_3/TTH.html , or visit the food bank in person at 220 Herndon St. in San Marcos.