Monrovia, CA

monrovianow.com

No Flooding Apparent in North Monrovia at 5 PM

A flood warning watch that buzzed many Monrovians’ cell phones late this afternoon warned of possible mudflows below burned areas. The detailed warning indicated it was primarily talking about Duarte. Also, a check of the corner of Ridgeside and Oakglade at 5 p.m. showed no indication of flooding at this time.
MONROVIA, CA
monrovianow.com

School Bond Measure MM Well Ahead in Voting

Although the vote has not been certified, Monrovia School District Measure MM is currently well ahead in the voting. The measure authorizes a $75 million bond for school maintenance and improvements. Voting results: t.ly/Hxam.
MONROVIA, CA
monrovianow.com

Possible Mudflows in North Monrovia; Sandbags Available

With the National Weather Service forecasting thunderstorms through Wednesday morning, L.A. County Department of Public Works issued a Phase 2 Debris and Mudflow Potential Forecast for the neighborhood of Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive. This means moderate debris and mudflows are possible. LA County Department of Public Works and the Monrovia Public Works Department will respond to any mud and debris flow.\
MONROVIA, CA
monrovianow.com

By Tuesday We Should Be Reasonably Sure Whether Measure MM Passed

Sooo, when will we know with reasonable certainty if Monrovia School District's bond, Measure MM, passed?. While the measure is currently ahead in the voting, having 58.69% of the vote, about 4% above the 55% needed to pass, there are still votes to be counted, and the county doesn't expect to certify the election results until December 5.
monrovianow.com

Low Water Landscaping Workshop Saturday

Grow Monrovia is inviting the public to participate in a working workshop to complete the transformation of 20,000 square feet of the Maryknoll Sisters property at 300 Norumbega Drive from a thirsty lawn to a meadow full of low water use plants. The workshop will be held this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
MONROVIA, CA
monrovianow.com

Last Surviving Monrovia VFW Veteran to Have Served in World War II Has Died

A letter by Robert Parry in remembrance of Norman Ross. "I learned this morning that Norman Ross passed away recently. Norman was, notably, the last surviving World War II vet in the Monrovia VFW. He was in his 90s and (until I lost touch with him a couple of years ago, at least) still driving and enjoying libations at the post regularly.
MONROVIA, CA

