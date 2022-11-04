ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day parades set to take place in San Marcos, Kyle

 5 days ago
The City of San Marcos' annual Veterans Day Parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 5. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Pre-parade entertainment will take place at Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn at 9 a.m. Daily Record file photo by Gerald Castillo

San Marcos will celebrate Veterans Day on Saturday with its annual parade.

The parade, which is presented by the City of San Marcos’ Parks and Recreation Department with assistance from the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee, will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Pre-parade activities and entertainment will take place at the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn at 9 a.m.

The city said “Honoring All Who Served the United States of America” will be this year’s parade theme.

Abelardo Loya, U.S. Army Specialist and San Marcos resident, will serve as this year’s parade Grand Marshal. Loya served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1969-71. He received the Silver Star Medal after he took action against an armed hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.

“His unit was ambushed by an unknown size enemy force,” the city said in a news release. “Reacting immediately and with complete disregard for his personal safety, Specialist Loya began engaging with insurgents at point blank range. Specialist Loya ran out of ammunition and suffered a chest wound. Ignoring the pain caused by the wound, Specialist Loya charged the enemy, successfully eliminating them. Specialist Loya’s personal heroism, professional competence and devotion to duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit upon himself, the Americal Division, and the United States Army.”

Loya also received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during his tour in Vietnam, and the Combat Infantry Badge for directly engaging with the enemy in combat.

The veterans day parade route starts at the intersection of Hopkins Street and CM Allen Parkway. Participants will pass the Hays County Historic Courthouse and then turn left onto Guadalupe Street followed by another left onto San Antonio Street and then a left on CM Allen Parkway. The parade will turn right onto Hopkins Street and will disband at the line up area.

Street closures for the parade will begin at 7:30 a.m. Pre-parade activities will take place on the lawn of the Hays County Courthouse beginning at 9 a.m., including the Kiwanis Club Kids Bicycle Brigade available to children ages 5 and older. Spectator parking is available at City Park, the Old Fish Hatchery Building, and Rio Vista Park. Additional limited parking will be available downtown outside of the road closure area and handicap parking is available at Veramendi Plaza Park.

Pre-parade entertainment will be provided by local songwriter and veteran Dee Bartlett followed by Acapella Unlimited. The parade will kick-off with a flyover by the Commemorative Air Force-Central Texas Wing.

City of Kyle to host Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 12

The City of Kyle’s annual Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 12 p.m.

The city invites participants and residents to attend festivities after the parade at Mary Kyle Hartson Park. Nov. 12’s events will feature live music, market vendors, and family friendly activities from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

“We are excited to host this year’s Veterans Day Parade to honor Kyle’s veterans,” Kyle Parks and Recreation Director Mariana Espinoza said. “We hope the community will join us in commemorating our local veterans for their sacrifices and willingness to serve.”

The parade route begins at Gregg-Clarke Park and will travel along Center Street. The parade ends at Front Street on City Square. The City of Kyle said Center Street from Ramirez Street to Front Street will be closed to traffic from 11:30 a.m. until after the parade. Traffic will be detoured using North Front Street, Blanco Street and Veterans Drive.

The city added that the best locations to view the parade includes on either side of Center Street between Gregg-Clarke Park and Mary Kyle Hartson Park. The city also asks attendees to stay on the sidewalks or grassy areas along Center Street during the parade.

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will take entries until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, or until spades are filled. Entry is free but there are only 40 entries allowed. To apply visit www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/2022-kyle-veterans-day-parade-entry-form .

The Veterans Day Parade will also be live streamed on Kyle10, the City’s YouTube channel or the City of Kyle Facebook Page. The city said the event is weather permitting.

