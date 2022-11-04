ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foodie Friday: Texican Cafe

San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 6 days ago
Above, Texican Cafe's Mexican Dinner, which comes with one crispy taco, one El Paso beef enchilada, one pork tamale, rice, refried beans and pico de gallo. Below, Texican Cafe's El Paso enchiladas lunch special — two beef enchiladas topped with red chile sauce and served with rice, refried beans and a side of pico de gallo. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo & Lance Winter

You really can’t keep us away from Mexican food.

This week’s Foodie Friday took us to Kyle where we visited Texican Cafe. This El Paso-inspired Mexican spot features everyone's favorite Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine.

Texican Cafe originally opened in Austin on Manchaca Road. It started as a single room with only enough room for 40 people. The restaurant’s menu combined with its casual laid-back atmosphere helped Texican Cafe grow, expanding to North Austin and then in Kyle.

The Tex-Mex eatery says its food philosophy has remained the same since day one, using only, “the finest and freshest beef, poultry, seafood, and produce to ensure the delivery of palate pleasing offerings of the highest quality.”

“The Texican Cafe is an Austin original as unique as Austin itself,” the restaurant says on its website. “Whether you’re enjoying our fresh homemade tortillas, our Award-Winning Cabrito, one of our signature enchilada plates, or our mouth-watering fajitas topped off with one of our famously fresh margaritas, please know that each Texican Cafe family member works hard to serve you and the wonderful city of Austin we proudly call home.”

What to get:

If you’ve read enough of our Foodie Friday’s, you know we have to try the enchiladas when we visit a Mexican or Tex-Mex spot.

My dining companion did just that, sampling Texican Cafe’s El Paso enchiladas ($9.99) off of the “late lunch specials.” He chose to try one beef and one cheese enchilada, which came topped with red chile sauce and served with rice, refried beans and a side of pico de gallo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wkx28_0iy40o2r00

He raved about his enchiladas, but again, he’s never met an enchilada he doesn’t like.

Meanwhile, looking to sample more than just enchiladas, I went with the Mexican Dinner ($10.99). This hearty lunch special came with one crispy taco, one El Paso beef enchilada, one pork tamale, rice, refried beans and pico de gallo.

The enchilada was good, but I was impressed by the pork tamale. The pork in the tamale was nice and tender and the masa brought it all together.

If you’re looking for another late lunch special, you can try the sour cream enchiladas ($9.99) or verde enchiladas ($9.99) — both served with refried beans, rice and pico de gallo.

Texican Cafe also has a crispy taco plate ($9.49), soft taco plate ($9.49), huevos rancheros ($8.99), migas with cheese ($9.99) and taco salad ($8.99) on its late lunch menu.

Maybe you’re in the mood for fajitas? Texican Cafe has plenty of options to quell your cravings.

You can get beef fajitas, either in a ½-pound ($18.99) or a full pound ($36.99). The half-pound comes with one side, while the full-pound comes with two sides — refried beans, black beans, charro beans or Mexican rice.

You can also get chicken fajitas ($17.99, ½-pound; $34.99, 1-pound), shrimp fajitas ($22.99, ½-pound; $43.99, 1-pound) or veggie fajitas ($13.99, ½-pound; $25.99, 1-pound). Texican Cafe also offers combo fajitas, which comes with your choice of two fajitas — beef, chicken or veggies. You can also get a combo shrimp fajitas, which comes with either shrimp and beef, or shrimp and chicken.

Each fajita plate comes sizzling with cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of homemade tortillas or lettuce wraps.

Texican Cafe also offers the Steak Juana Maria ($21.99), which comes with an 8-ounce tender ribeye steak in a citrus marinade with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes served with Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. You can also get the award-winning Cabrito ($28.99) — tender young goat roasted in a marinade of herbs and spices topped with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. The plate comes with charro beans, guacamole, Mexican rice and pico de gallo.

You can also get a fish taco plate ($15.99), a tacos al carbon plate ($15.99), soft taco plate ($12.99), flautas plate ($14.99), burrito guisada plate ($14.99) or carne guisada plate ($14.99).

To see Texican Cafe full menu visit: https://texicancafe.com/menu .

If you go:

Texican Cafe in Kyle is located at 856 Kohlers Crossing.

The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday between 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Phone: 512-262-7680

Website: https://texicancafe.com/

