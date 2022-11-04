ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Advice for heating your home in the winter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many are switching thermostats from cool to heat as temperatures become cooler and the Arkansans Red Cross is giving tips on ways to stay safe while keeping your home warm. Content partner KARK spoke with Red Cross Greater Arkansas Executive Director Lori Arnold, who said that...
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
FORT SMITH, AR
localmemphis.com

Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?

We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Recreational marijuana a no-go in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - In Arkansas, the most hot-topic issue, arguably, was recreational marijuana. Little by little, votes came in for Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would make Arkansas the first state in the south to have a recreational marijuana program. But with 56% of voters against the amendment, Issue 4 did not pass.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Few flakes possible with next week’s cold rain

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – While temperatures are rivaling record levels Wednesday afternoon, a cold front headed our direction on Friday is going to drastically swing temperatures. This cold front is going to keep temperatures on the cold side into early next week. Since our temperatures won’t have a chance to warm up before our next weather maker arrives, that sets the stage for our first flakes of the season.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A woman in Indiana is accused of stealing a police cruiser Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a home for reports of a breaking and entering just after 5 p.m. Police said they found 26-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
Kait 8

Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are pleading for Arkansas residents to approve recreational marijuana in the state. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and District Attorney Frederick Agee of District 28 say this measure will allow Arkansas law enforcement and those in Tennessee to focus on the real problem — violent crime.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WXIA 11 Alive

Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Nov. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Rain chances are behind us and we’ve got several warm days on the way. Clouds should break up a little bit today, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Tim Griffin elected Arkansas attorney general

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Tim Griffin will be Arkansas’s next attorney general. According to early results, Griffin has defeated Democrat Jesse Gibson. He will replace Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is term-limited. You can track the results from the election by clicking here. You can also find...
ARKANSAS STATE

