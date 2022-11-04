Read full article on original website
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
Arkansas hunters hope for more rain, cooler temps leading up to duck season
STUTTGART, Ark. — Last weekend's rain in Central Arkansas was welcomed news for farmers and waterfowl hunters. We're about two weeks out from duck season, and hunters said the rain has helped them save money when it comes to pumping water for the birds. In Wabbaseka, the geese have...
Advice for heating your home in the winter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many are switching thermostats from cool to heat as temperatures become cooler and the Arkansans Red Cross is giving tips on ways to stay safe while keeping your home warm. Content partner KARK spoke with Red Cross Greater Arkansas Executive Director Lori Arnold, who said that...
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
13 Confirmed tornados in Arkansas from Friday night, all occurred within 5 hours
The National Weather Service offices in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa confirmed there were 13 tornadoes in Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 4. There were no injuries or fatalities reported in Arkansas and all of the tornadoes were rated EF1 or EF2. This was the biggest November tornado outbreak since late...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & more
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena …. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Deakins wins tight race for Washington County...
Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?
We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
Recreational marijuana a no-go in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - In Arkansas, the most hot-topic issue, arguably, was recreational marijuana. Little by little, votes came in for Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would make Arkansas the first state in the south to have a recreational marijuana program. But with 56% of voters against the amendment, Issue 4 did not pass.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Few flakes possible with next week’s cold rain
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – While temperatures are rivaling record levels Wednesday afternoon, a cold front headed our direction on Friday is going to drastically swing temperatures. This cold front is going to keep temperatures on the cold side into early next week. Since our temperatures won’t have a chance to warm up before our next weather maker arrives, that sets the stage for our first flakes of the season.
Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A woman in Indiana is accused of stealing a police cruiser Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a home for reports of a breaking and entering just after 5 p.m. Police said they found 26-year-old...
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are pleading for Arkansas residents to approve recreational marijuana in the state. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and District Attorney Frederick Agee of District 28 say this measure will allow Arkansas law enforcement and those in Tennessee to focus on the real problem — violent crime.
Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
Nov. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Rain chances are behind us and we’ve got several warm days on the way. Clouds should break up a little bit today, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Tim Griffin elected Arkansas attorney general
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Tim Griffin will be Arkansas’s next attorney general. According to early results, Griffin has defeated Democrat Jesse Gibson. He will replace Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is term-limited. You can track the results from the election by clicking here. You can also find...
