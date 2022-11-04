Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee's Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in Bunches
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia EMAs preparing for potential Nicole impact
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia is preparing for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole as it approaches the Florida coast. Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins says he’s met with his team to talk about the possible impacts of Nicole and that he’s also had briefings with the National Weather Service.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb County shares final design for amphitheater project
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County leaders unveiled the final design this week for the county’s amphitheater. The design was created with the community in mind after several public input forums. Construction at the site next to the Macon Mall is already underway. According to Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb unveils new design images for Macon Amphitheater project
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — New designs have been unveiled for the new Macon Amphitheater in the works. In a release from Macon-Bibb, final design work for the Macon Mall Amphitheater project shows off renderings, descriptions, and an animated fly-through to show people what they can expect from the project once it’s finished.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
41nbc.com
Fatal wreck near Smiley’s leaves 2 dead
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck on Hawkinsville Road near Smiley’s Flea Market has left 2 dead. Bibb County Coroner told 41NBC just before 5:30 p.m. about the wreck, on Wednesday. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Death investigation on Cohen Walker Drive; 2 bodies found
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is reporting a death investigation at 51 Cohen Walker Drive. According to WRPD, around 8:30 on Monday morning, a welfare check was performed at the scene on Cohen Walker Drive. The check became a death investigation, which is now being actively looked into.
41nbc.com
Macon Burger Week returns
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual Macon Burger Week is now entering its fifth year and already its bigger than ever before. “So this year we have twenty five restaurants that are participating in Macon Burger Week, of that nine of them are brand new and have never participated before. We’ve got some that have participated in the past that have come back and we’re just really excited to have the largest Macon Burger Week we’ve had ever.” said Taylor Evans Director of Public Relations for the Georgia Beef Board.
41nbc.com
GMC moves Friday’s Veterans Day parade indoors
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College announced Wednesday it will move Friday’s annual Veterans Day Parade inside the Goldstein Center for Performing Arts “due to the potential of inclement weather.”. The parade and ceremony, originally set to happen on Grant Parade Field, will start at 11...
41nbc.com
Houston County High School opens new competition gym
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County High School students now have a new competition gymnasium. The school district held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the opening of the new gym. Houston County School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott says the facility was a long time...
41nbc.com
GBI closes Brianna Grier investigation
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has closed the investigation looking into the incident that led to the death of Brianna Grier in Hancock County on July 15th while in custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The latest release from the GBI on November...
41nbc.com
Cooler, Breezy Wednesday ahead of rain from TS Nicole
Temps are cooling into the upper 40s across Middle Georgia this evening as clouds begin to increase as well. Highs tomorrow will be warming to the upper 60s and low 70s, with wind gusting up to 30 mph. For the rest of the week all eyes will be on Tropical...
41nbc.com
Man kidnaps and chokes juvenile in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Edgarton Way shooting being investigated as Murder/Suicide
UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department is now saying the case is being investigated as a murder/suicide. UPDATE: WRPD says the three people found dead on Edgarton Way in Bonaire were killed by gunfire. The victims were identified as 84-year-old Betsy Burke, 34-year-old Tiara Burke, and 35-year-old Antwain Everett. Anyone...
41nbc.com
Police: Man charged after choking juvenile in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a news release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Walmart at 2720 Watson Blvd after a report of a kidnapping in progress. Officers...
41nbc.com
Crawford County voters have chance to renew ESPLOST
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Voters will have the chance Tuesday to renew the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for another five years in Crawford County. According to Interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Ridley, voters will decide if they want to continue paying a penny sales tax that’s already in place.
41nbc.com
Warm weather continues Tuesday
We saw record breaking heat across Middle Georgia this afternoon and the warm weather will continue Tuesday. A building wedge front will help to cool things off a bit from today with highs in the low 80s. The wedge will also bring back breezy weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. By...
41nbc.com
Voting has begun
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Ingleside polling place saw 100 voters in the first hour of operation before slowing down slightly. It’s still too early to tell how today’s election numbers will compare to the record number of early voters but some poll workers are optimistic. “I still...
41nbc.com
Week 12 Macon Touchdown Club Players of the Week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The high school football regular season is over, so the Macon Touchdown Club announced its week 12 Players of the Week. Keondre Glover, a senior running back from Stratford Academy, is the first Co-Back of the Week. Glover rushed 17 times for 355 yards and six touchdowns in the Eagles’ victory over FPD.
