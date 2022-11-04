WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO