ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Central Oregonian

All 36 of Oregon counties will receive federal assistance, including Crook County

Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced that all 36 Oregon counties will receive a combined $113.1 million in federal assistance. Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region. Deschutes County will receive two payments of $2.311 million and Jefferson County will receive two payments of $966,784. "This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities' needs...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
NBC News

Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande

New Mexico, Texas and Colorado have negotiated a proposed settlement that they say will end a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America, but the federal government and two irrigation districts that depend on the Rio Grande are objecting. New Mexico Attorney General Hector...
COLORADO STATE
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has ousted Jonathan Nez as president of the Navajo Nation, a position that wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population. Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race with a message of delivering basic needs to Navajos and expressing frustration at the pace of tribal government and infrastructure projects. He acknowledged that hard work lies ahead. “I’ve said it time and time again, that we want to do the things that are tough,” he said to a rowdy crowd gathered at the fairgrounds in the tribal capital of Window Rock. Nygren’s win, along with his running mate Richelle Montoya, means the Navajo Nation will have a woman in the Office of the President and Vice President for the first time. Navajo voters twice advanced Lynda Lovejoy to the general election for the presidency, but she lost both times.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve

Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve. Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National …. Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve. Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with …. Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with gun. NMSU hosts program teaching people how...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFYR-TV

Montana Senators react to latest release of oil from strategic reserves

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s senators are reacting to President Joe Biden’s latest decision to release up to 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says he is concerned about the depletion of the reserves rather than supporting domestic production....
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy