'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
KOLD-TV
Senator Sinema reacts to Interior Department’s announcement to protect Colorado River System
WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement following the U.S. Interior Secretary’s announcement on new steps to improve and protect long-term sustainability of the Colorado River System. “Arizona has long been a leader in conserving water during our historic drought, and we will continue to...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden's dedication of national monument a 'disgrace'
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's dedication of Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument is a "disgrace" to the ancestors of the Ute Indian Tribe, members of the tribe said. Biden used the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale Continental Divide National Monument on Tuesday. The...
All 36 of Oregon counties will receive federal assistance, including Crook County
Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced that all 36 Oregon counties will receive a combined $113.1 million in federal assistance. Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region. Deschutes County will receive two payments of $2.311 million and Jefferson County will receive two payments of $966,784. "This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities' needs...
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande
New Mexico, Texas and Colorado have negotiated a proposed settlement that they say will end a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America, but the federal government and two irrigation districts that depend on the Rio Grande are objecting. New Mexico Attorney General Hector...
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
FBI offers up to $5,000 for information on Navajo woman missing since 2021
The FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the disappearance of 64-year-old Ella Mae Begay. According to the FBI, Begay has been missing from her home near Sweetwater since June 15, 2021. Her 2005 Silver F-150 Ford truck, Arizona license plate AFE7101,...
There’s a Hidden Town in Minnesota Most People Have Never Visited
This remote Minnesota community just might be the state's best-kept secret. In fact, most residents of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes don't even know of its existence. If you're inclined to visit this hidden spot, you're gonna want to bring a map, and maybe some rubber boots. Let's just...
There are nearly 200 missing Native Americans from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The FBI is working to tackle unsolved cases
The crisis has spurred the FBI into action enlisting the agency's intelligence resources best known for fighting crime and terrorism to create a master database of missing Native Americans.
Supreme Court agrees to weigh Navajo Nation water rights battle
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute between the Navajo Nation, the Biden administration and three states over the increasingly important question of whether the tribe has the right to draw water from the Colorado River. The justices will hear two appeals — one...
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
Several Trump-endorsed candidates have already been confirmed to have lost their races as the GOP failed to ride a so-called "red wave."
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has ousted Jonathan Nez as president of the Navajo Nation, a position that wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population. Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race with a message of delivering basic needs to Navajos and expressing frustration at the pace of tribal government and infrastructure projects. He acknowledged that hard work lies ahead. “I’ve said it time and time again, that we want to do the things that are tough,” he said to a rowdy crowd gathered at the fairgrounds in the tribal capital of Window Rock. Nygren’s win, along with his running mate Richelle Montoya, means the Navajo Nation will have a woman in the Office of the President and Vice President for the first time. Navajo voters twice advanced Lynda Lovejoy to the general election for the presidency, but she lost both times.
Supreme Court agrees to hear case over the Navajo Nation’s access to the Colorado River
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two appeals that deal with the Navajo Nation’s access to the Colorado River. The Navajo Nation has argued for years that the federal government has failed to deliver enough water to the reservation.
KRQE News 13
Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve
Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve. Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National …. Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve. Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with …. Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with gun. NMSU hosts program teaching people how...
KFYR-TV
Montana Senators react to latest release of oil from strategic reserves
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s senators are reacting to President Joe Biden’s latest decision to release up to 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says he is concerned about the depletion of the reserves rather than supporting domestic production....
Federal Government Refuses To Honor Western Oil Lease
There is plenty of natural gas and oil to be had in these Western states. So what's the holdup?. Bureaucracy, according to one Montana judge. The lease was purchased back in 1982. That's how long this has been going on. The late Sidney Longwell fought an endless battle to get...
