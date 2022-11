Buy Now Teresa Mena swings a small sledgehammer on Friday, bashing a wall. The event was held to celebrate work on the new Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. project. Staff photo by Bill Green

It took three years and a search of 23 different properties to find a new home for the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc., the business incubator’s CEO, Kathie Callahan Brady, told a room full of spectators Thursday.

They had gathered to celebrate the start of renovations on that new home, at 321 Ballenger Center Drive in Frederick.