Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
New Italian restaurant coming to Dayton Arcade
DAYTON — For lovers of pizza, pasta and wine a new restaurant coming to the Arcade in Dayton may pique your interest. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 West Fourth Street in the Arcade’s commercial and Fourth Street buildings. It will feature authentic Italian food including brick...
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
DAYTON EATS: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 celebrates 11 years in business
Since it opened its doors on Wayne Ave., the number 11 has played an important role in the story and identity of Jimmie’s Ladder 11. The 1892 building that the restaurant resides in used to be Firehouse #11. The renovated restaurant appropriately opened on 11/11/11. Now, 11 years later it will be celebrating its iconic anniversary next week.
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Reports of crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue and Raeburn Drive in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue and Raeburn Drive in Mt. Airy. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
Crews respond to field fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton
Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
Police release more details about incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge for hours
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - More details are being released about what led police to shut down the Brent Spence Bridge for hours Saturday morning. Hamilton County police say officers had to tase a man who was reportedly armed with a gun. All lanes were shut down in both directions for...
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton and Centeridge Avenue in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton and Centeridge Avenue in North College Hill. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
