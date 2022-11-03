ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

dayton.com

Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.

A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

New Italian restaurant coming to Dayton Arcade

DAYTON — For lovers of pizza, pasta and wine a new restaurant coming to the Arcade in Dayton may pique your interest. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 West Fourth Street in the Arcade’s commercial and Fourth Street buildings. It will feature authentic Italian food including brick...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 celebrates 11 years in business

Since it opened its doors on Wayne Ave., the number 11 has played an important role in the story and identity of Jimmie’s Ladder 11. The 1892 building that the restaurant resides in used to be Firehouse #11. The renovated restaurant appropriately opened on 11/11/11. Now, 11 years later it will be celebrating its iconic anniversary next week.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel

BETHEL, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Donald Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
BETHEL, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to field fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton

Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
HAMILTON, OH

