ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Mills, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Tetens declares victory in McLennan County district attorney’s race

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a contest expected to refocus the post-COVID criminal justice system in McLennan County, Republican Josh Tetens soundly defeated his Democratic opponent, Aubrey Robertson, to win the district attorney’s race. Tetens, 42, who thrashed one-term McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson in the Republican primary,...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy