KWTX
Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
KWTX
Gov. Abbott announces $13.1 Million Grants To Texas Military communities including Killeen
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program for military communities in the state. The grants will assist military communities that may be impacted by any future...
Central Texas family 'pleads for justice' in unsolved murder of 19-year-old
"Who gave you the right to take the life of somebody else for your own pleasure?" A Central Texas family is still pleading for justice in the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago.
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
U-Haul driver shot by police officers attempted to strike patrol units, Temple police say
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a U-Haul truck who allegedly led authorities on a pursuit along I-35 before he was shot by two police officers is in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
Propositions to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Killeen, Harker Heights appear to be headed for passage
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Central Texas cities of Killeen and Harker Heights on Tuesday voted on Proposition A, a ballot measure that would decriminalize possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
Central Texas man dead after crashing in front of grocery store: Lorena police
Bass was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley.
Central Texas boys gives water bottles to garbage disposal employees
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old in Central Texas who gave his mom quite the scare when she couldn’t find him in the backyard where she left him was caught on video going out to the street to give bottles of water to two local garbage disposal employees. Kannon...
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
Latest results: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD bond proposals
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday voted on whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise. CRAWFORD ISD. Crawford ISD was proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to...
Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
McLennan County DA dismisses murder charge against suspect in drug deal killing who spent more than 600 days in jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge Tuesday against a Coleman County man in a September 2021 incident that Waco police say was initiated by a drug deal. First Assistant District Attorney Sharon Pruitt filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge...
Polls in Bell County will close at 8 p.m. after some voting centers experienced problems Tuesday morning
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections Officials confirm to KWTX the Secretary of State has approved an additional hour of voting until 8 p.m. Tuesday in Bell County after some polling station machines experienced problems early Tuesday morning. “This morning, 8 of Bell County’s 42 Voting Centers experienced synchronization...
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
dmagazine.com
Jury Awards $21 Million to a Man in Vegetative State After Surgery at Baylor University Medical Center
A Dallas County jury has just awarded the family of Carlos Rojas $21 million after he was left in a vegetative state following his leg surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in 2017. Rojas’ mother, Wilda Jennifer Rojas Graterol, filed the suit in 2021 against a registered nurse anesthetist, a...
Tetens declares victory in McLennan County district attorney’s race
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a contest expected to refocus the post-COVID criminal justice system in McLennan County, Republican Josh Tetens soundly defeated his Democratic opponent, Aubrey Robertson, to win the district attorney’s race. Tetens, 42, who thrashed one-term McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson in the Republican primary,...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
