Read full article on original website
Related
Biden hails 'good day for democracy' as Republicans fall short
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed a "good day for democracy" after a surprisingly strong performance in midterm elections, with Republicans inching toward a slim majority in only one chamber of Congress. "It was a good day I think for democracy.
Mayor Eric Adams signs package of child care bills
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday signed a package of child care bills aimed at supporting working parents, caregivers and families."Struggling to balance child care and the needs of providing for a family is something that no parent should have to go through. Shouldn't be hard to raise a family in our city," Adams said.The bills call for initiatives ranging from a study on how to make child care more affordable to creating a website with a directory of child care programs and administering an agency to establish a child care grant program.
Comments / 0