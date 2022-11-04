Read full article on original website
Michael Angelo (Mickey) Fairbanks
November 15, 1936 ~ November 4, 2022 (age 85) Michael “Mickey” Angelo Fairbanks passed away peacefully at his residence in Bemidji, Minnesota on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the age of 85. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton,...
Warren Douglas Mountain
Warren Douglas Mountain, age 50, of Bemidji, MN started his journey to the Spirit World on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Bemidji, MN. He was born on December 13, 1971 to William Mountain and Rosemary (Yellow) Mountain. He was Rosemary's 14th child. Warren was a father of four children, three...
Bemidji State University to Recognize Veterans Day with Flag Raising on Nov. 10
Bemidji State University will honor U.S. military veterans ahead of Veterans Day by raising the American flag on campus on Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. The public, media and members of the campus community are invited to gather at the flag pole in front of Deputy Hall where members of Bemidji’s VFW Post 1260 will raise the flag. Scott Guidry, associate professor of instrumental music at BSU, will perform “Taps.”
Ex-assistant football coach for northern Minnesota high school team charged with raping woman
A former assistant football coach for a northern Minnesota high school team has been charged with raping a woman in her apartment. Ethan R. Hardy, 25, of Deer River, was charged Monday in Itasca County District Court with one count each of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an assault of an acquaintance on Sept. 7, while Hardy was still a coach for Deer River High School.
Albert F. Kingbird
March 10, 1958 ~ November 5, 2022 (age 64) Albert F. Kingbird, Giniw-gii zhig "Eagle Day", of the Eagle Clan, age 64, of Redby, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Redby, surrounded by his family. Albert was born on March 10, 1958, in Red...
