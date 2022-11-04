A former assistant football coach for a northern Minnesota high school team has been charged with raping a woman in her apartment. Ethan R. Hardy, 25, of Deer River, was charged Monday in Itasca County District Court with one count each of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an assault of an acquaintance on Sept. 7, while Hardy was still a coach for Deer River High School.

DEER RIVER, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO